April 2017
Leading PEO, INFINITI HR, Attends 2017 NISSCO Buying Conference April 30 to May 4, 2017 in Atlanta

See INFINITI HR at Booth 45 at the Annual NISSCO Conference in Georgia
 
 
April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- See INFINITI HR, a leading Professional Employer Organization for competitive businesses of all sizes, at the 2017 NISSCO Annual Buying Conference, the industry's premier conference for generating sales and growth. The conference will take place at Chateau Elan Winery and Spa in Braselton, Georgia (Atlanta) April 30-May 4th, 2017.

Meet with INFINITI HR professionals at booth #45 to learn more about the turnkey HR programs available. As a recognized partner of NISSCO, INFINITI HR will offer innovative solutions proven to reduce labor costs and mitigate employer liability by leveraging economies of scale for manufacturers, service providers and distribution companies, in any of the 50 states.

At the NISSCO Annual Buying Conference, there will be 80 premier manufacturers in the JanSan industry offering group-leveraged purchasing programs. Highlights of the Buying Conference include special trainings and mini-seminars, fun and exciting social events and exclusive purchasing opportunities and promotions.

About NISSCO

Comprised of more than 225 independently-owned distribution companies across the US and Canada, NISSCO offers national purchasing programs with over 80 premier manufacturers of sanitary maintenance products. Their vast network generates more than $2 billion in annual purchasing power, and they provide independent JanSan distributors value through purchasing programs that deliver "buy-side" programs and incentives.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for Workers' Compensation, Employment Practices Liability Insurance and other operational business coverages.

Click here for the latest press releases and up-to-date news on human resources outsourcing. To learn more about how your units can save time, money and mitigate employer liability, call INFINITI HR at 866-552-7360 or email info@infinitihr.com.
