Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524

Author Shaun M Jooste announces plans for new book: How to publish and market your own books

 
 
How to write, publish and market your own books
How to write, publish and market your own books
 
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- After having many troubles in getting published in the Traditional, Self-Publishing and Vanity Publishing platforms, fantasy and horror author Shaun M Jooste has seen it all. With over ten years' experience as a writer, he has had some terrible publishing experiences:

'I got despondent. The publisher ceased having contact with me after 2008. It became increasingly obvious that they had taken me for a ride. I learnt that they are nothing but a Vanity Publisher (the difference will be explained in the book). Not only that, but in 2015 I had found over 100 positive and constructive reviews for my book in various places on the net, making me wonder where my royalties had gone to.'

This has led to Shaun starting his own publishing label to publish his own books, and has opened up a whole new world for him. It has allowed for proper networking and marketing, leading to several achievements in 2017 alone:

'- Became assistant writer for an upcoming fantasy MMORPG, Antreya Chronicles;

- Became a writer for two popular gaming news and review sites, Pulse Entertainment U.K. and GameTyrant;

- Started his own short story anthologies with various writers under Celenic Earth Anthologies (CEA), two of which have been published under their first volumes: CEA Through the Dark and CEA Writers without Boundaries;

- Became the exclusive publisher for Hegis' Grasp, on which an upcoming horror game of the same name will be produced by Salty Goal Productions;

- Obtained his own clients in terms of authors that would like to be published;

- Started his own Celenic Earth press release forum where press releases receive the highest hits on the news, dropping on the most viewed news daily, weekly and monthly (I get more exposure there than on my own blog!);

- Received interviews, reviews and announcements for Silent Hill: Betrayal, and listings of the novel on several Silent Hill Community sites.'

And now Shaun is ready to share his experience in an upcoming novel where he will teach writers how to publish their own books (not self-publishing). He has become surprised at how easy it is, and calls out to all those who are upset by not getting their books published.

'I have streamlined my processes. I now know how to get my work out there instantly and gain exposure for them. Celenic Earth Publications has become a publishing firm that publishes writers, while teaching those that want to know how to do it for themselves in the future. It's not about enriching me, but to help and motivate writers to keep writing and publishing, whether you become rich or not. Now, the hardest, longest part of the whole process is the writing. Everything else comes naturally and easy, if you know how.'

Celenic Earth Publications will announce once the book is available. To read the complete article about the upcoming book, please visit https://celenicearth.wordpress.com

Celenic Earth Publications
Source:Shaun M Jooste
Click to Share