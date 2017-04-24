 
News By Tag
* Master Data
* Customer Database
* Address Book
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Darmstadt
  Hesse
  Germany
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524

HissenIT releases freeware for Master data management

The new Windows software is called "HissenIT Masterdata". It is an easy-to-use master data management software.
 
 
Masterdata Demo - File References - Excel Sheet
Masterdata Demo - File References - Excel Sheet
DARMSTADT, Germany - April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Besides common basic data, the software stores any number of addresses and other contact data of people or companies. An arbitrary number ob custom data fields can be defined as well.

Moreover, existing files, documents, and folders can be referenced from a data record. These can be opened and edited directly from within HissenIT Masterdata using the associated default program.

HissenIT Masterdata is right for self-employed people, little and medium-sized companies, clubs, schools, or private individuals with the need for an easy master data management. It is free software without registration, without activation, without limitations and without ads.


HissenIT - Software development and IT consulting

The tool's developer, HissenIT, is a small business company in Germany focusing on IT software development, programming and consulting. Founder and computer scientist Frank Hissen has over 17 years of experience in various positions in IT projects. HissenIT also offers Java-based security, cryptography and encryption development as well as consulting services and free file encryption tools.


More information:

http://www.frankhissen.de/hissenit-releases-freeware-for-...

Contact
HissenIT
www.frankhissen.de/en
***@frankhissen.de
End
Source:
Email:***@frankhissen.de Email Verified
Tags:Master Data, Customer Database, Address Book
Industry:Software
Location:Darmstadt - Hesse - Germany
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
HissenIT News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share