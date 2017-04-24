News By Tag
HissenIT releases freeware for Master data management
The new Windows software is called "HissenIT Masterdata". It is an easy-to-use master data management software.
Moreover, existing files, documents, and folders can be referenced from a data record. These can be opened and edited directly from within HissenIT Masterdata using the associated default program.
HissenIT Masterdata is right for self-employed people, little and medium-sized companies, clubs, schools, or private individuals with the need for an easy master data management. It is free software without registration, without activation, without limitations and without ads.
HissenIT - Software development and IT consulting
The tool's developer, HissenIT, is a small business company in Germany focusing on IT software development, programming and consulting. Founder and computer scientist Frank Hissen has over 17 years of experience in various positions in IT projects. HissenIT also offers Java-based security, cryptography and encryption development as well as consulting services and free file encryption tools.
More information:
http://www.frankhissen.de/
Contact
HissenIT
www.frankhissen.de/
***@frankhissen.de
