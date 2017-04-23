DCOTA in Dania Beach Hails Merger of The Robert Allen Group and Duralee Fabrics

Robert Allen Beacon Hill Ink bed

-- DCOTA in Dania Beach Hails Merger ofThe Robert Allen Group and Duralee FabricsTo Create Design Industry Powerhouse(Dania Beach, FL – April 25, 2017) The Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA) is hailing the recently announced merger of The Robert Allen Group and Duralee Fabrics Ltd., according to Leia Bosco, DCOTA's Director of Marketing. "The newly joined world renowned companies will now be known as The Robert Allen Duralee Group, or The Rad Group."By combining forces, both companies and their multiple brands are ideally positioned to provide an expanded offering of world-class products and services to the interior design community and commercial customers. Importantly, the existing brand portfolio of both companies will continue to exist, and flourish, within the combined business. The efficiencies created by this merger enable The Robert Allen Duralee Group to design, market and distribute the most comprehensive offerings in the home furnishings industry. The unprecedented merger of two industry-leading companies instantly makes The Rad Group an industry powerhouse.Lee Silberman, long-time Duralee executive, has been named CEO and will lead the combined companies in this next phase of growth and development. The broader management team of the newly formed company will be comprised of senior leaders from both companies, forming a best-in-class executive team with extensive industry experience."We are in an industry that is constantly evolving. By leveraging the rich history and resources of these two design industry leaders, we have created the opportunity to reshape and improve the client experience in luxury home décor. The combined product lines, multiple brands and expanded product categories create one of the most extensive offerings in the market and secure our position as a full service design resource. Our goal is to provide a complete product offering for today's design professional – and to do it with a service level that is the best in in the industry," says Silberman.The Robert Allen Group was owned by investment firm Altamont Capital Partners (Altamont) prior to the combination, with Altamont continuing to serve as a financial partner to The Robert Allen Duralee Group on a go-forward basis."We look forward to supporting the management team in their pursuit of the many exciting growth and innovation opportunities this merger presents," says Steve Brownlie, Managing Director of Altamont.The newly merged company will be headquartered in Hauppauge, New York and will have locations worldwide, including at the Design Center of the Americas in Dania Beach, FL.About the Robert Allen Group:The Robert Allen Group is one of the world's largest designers of fine fabrics for the interior design trade, and for over 75 years has been recognized as a brand leader in its field. Based in the USA, the company sells its products under the Robert Allen, Beacon Hill, Robert Allen Contract, and Robert Allen @ Home brands and is renowned for the Robert Allen Color Library, widely known as the first fine fabric collection to be designed by color. The Robert Allen Group has showroom locations throughout the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and an extensive worldwide agent showroom network.About Duralee Fabrics, Ltd.:For over 60 years, Duralee has met and exceeded the needs of its customers by providing innovative and high quality home furnishing products. Duralee's offerings are expansive—ranging from fabric and furniture to trim and drapery hardware. Its mission is to provide inspired fabric, furniture and home furnishings in order to bring design concepts to life. From humble beginnings, Duralee has grown to include showrooms throughout the United States, as well as worldwide, servicing more than 60 countries around the globe.About DCOTA:For 30 years, Design Center of the Americas (DCOTA) has served the design community with the finest campus amenities and showrooms in the industry attracting world-class designers, architects, decorators, dealers and their clients. At nearly 800,000 square feet, DCOTA is the largest design campus of its kind. High design is showcased within over 100 premier showroom locations, catering to any home, yacht or office project. Fine indoor and outdoor furniture, fabrics, flooring, lighting, kitchen, bath, antiques, accessories, appliances, window treatments, decorative hardware, paint and surfacing are just some of the resources found within the center.DCOTA's prestigious tenant mix includes VERSACE Home at Abitare, AbitareMinotti, Ammon Hickson, Aston Martin Interiors, Baker Knapp & Tubbs, Crestron, DEDON, Donghia, Eggersmann Kitchens, Florense, Janus et Cie, Judith Norman Collection, Kravet, Lee Jofa, Poggenpohl, Roberto Cavalli Home, ROMO, The Shade Store, Wired Custom Lighting and more, collectively representing more than a thousand premier manufacturers from around the world. Based in Dania Beach, DCOTA is conveniently located at 1855 Griffin Road in Dania Beach, right off I-95 and just minutes from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. 