April 2017
Michael Henderson Announces "ADDITIONAL" Tour Dates 2017

Following up on the wildly successful "SOLD OUT" concert performances Jan thru April, ICON Michael Henderson has been prompted to add the following cities to his 2017 Tour! Hollywood, Ca., Sacramento, Ca., Cincinnati, Oh Bethesda Md & Philadelphia PA
 
 
Michael Henderson, Jean Carne performing LIVE!
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - April 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Wednesday May 10 Catalina Jazz, Hollywood Ca., Ticketing/Information: www.michaelhendersonatthecatalina.eventbrite.com

The Starship (BIG BAND IN TOW) lands in Hollywood!! Ms. Rena Scott, the power vocalist on the Michael Henderson penned top ten hit single, "Take Me, I'm Yours" will be stepping off the "Starship" with Henderson and together they will enthrall audiences with a "LIVE" rendition of their timeless "hit" and MORE!! Don't miss this!! Purchase tickets TODAY at www.michaelhendersonatthecatalina.eventbrite.com WHILE THEY LAST!!! This is a concert put on by veterans!! Ray Charles said it best, "THEY KNOW WHAT TO DO!"

Friday May 12 The Colonial Theater Sacramento CA For Ticketing/Info:CALL Donna Lewis: 562.353.3005 or Linda Cash 916.230.0239

Saturday May 13 The Forum Cincinnati, OH w/ CHERRELLE! CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS! For Ticketing/Info:CALL 513.666.0215

Thursday June 1 Bethesda Blues and Jazz Bethesda MD w/ CHERRELLE! For Ticketing/Info: CALL 240.330.4500

Friday June 2 Treasures Banquet Hall Philadelphia PA w/ JEAN CARNE! For Ticketing/Info" CALL 267.241.5695

YouTube CHANNEL: lovesbass
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/MICHAELHENDERSONINFO
TWITTER: twitter.com/@thestarship
INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/yourstarship

Visit MICHAEL HENDERSON on "Songkick" for tour notifications, dates/information
As usual, please share/comment/subscribe https://www.songkick.com/artists/255990-michael-henderson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKLjAmsjlqU



Promotional Concert Posters! Copy/Paste Link
http://slideful.com/v20170429_1414606912104205_pf.htm

