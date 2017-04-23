News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Michael Henderson Announces "ADDITIONAL" Tour Dates 2017
Following up on the wildly successful "SOLD OUT" concert performances Jan thru April, ICON Michael Henderson has been prompted to add the following cities to his 2017 Tour! Hollywood, Ca., Sacramento, Ca., Cincinnati, Oh Bethesda Md & Philadelphia PA
The Starship (BIG BAND IN TOW) lands in Hollywood!! Ms. Rena Scott, the power vocalist on the Michael Henderson penned top ten hit single, "Take Me, I'm Yours" will be stepping off the "Starship" with Henderson and together they will enthrall audiences with a "LIVE" rendition of their timeless "hit" and MORE!! Don't miss this!! Purchase tickets TODAY at www.michaelhendersonatthecatalina.eventbrite.com WHILE THEY LAST!!! This is a concert put on by veterans!! Ray Charles said it best, "THEY KNOW WHAT TO DO!"
Friday May 12 The Colonial Theater Sacramento CA For Ticketing/Info:
Saturday May 13 The Forum Cincinnati, OH w/ CHERRELLE! CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS! For Ticketing/Info:
Thursday June 1 Bethesda Blues and Jazz Bethesda MD w/ CHERRELLE! For Ticketing/Info:
Friday June 2 Treasures Banquet Hall Philadelphia PA w/ JEAN CARNE! For Ticketing/Info"
YouTube CHANNEL: lovesbass
FACEBOOK: facebook.com/
TWITTER: twitter.com/@
INSTAGRAM: instagram.com/
Visit MICHAEL HENDERSON on "Songkick" for tour notifications, dates/information
As usual, please share/comment/
https://www.youtube.com/
Promotional Concert Posters! Copy/Paste Link
http://slideful.com/
Contact
BestComm PR
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse