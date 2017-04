Michael Henderson Announces "ADDITIONAL" Tour Dates 2017

Following up on the wildly successful "SOLD OUT" concert performances Jan thru April, ICON Michael Henderson has been prompted to add the following cities to his 2017 Tour! Hollywood, Ca., Sacramento, Ca., Cincinnati, Oh Bethesda Md & Philadelphia PA

Michael Henderson, Jean Carne performing LIVE!

--Catalina Jazz, Hollywood Ca., Ticketing/Information:www.michaelhendersonatthecatalina.eventbrite.comThe Starship (BIG BAND IN TOW) lands in Hollywood!!, the power vocalist on the Michael Henderson penned top ten hit single, "Take Me, I'm Yours" will be stepping off the "Starship" with Henderson and together they will enthrall audiences with a "LIVE" rendition of their timeless "hit" and MORE!! Don't miss this!! Purchase ticketsat www.michaelhendersonatthecatalina.eventbrite.comThis is a concert put on by veterans!!said it best, "The Colonial Theater Sacramento CA For Ticketing/Info:CALL Donna Lewis: 562.353.3005 or Linda Cash 916.230.0239The Forum Cincinnati, OH w/For Ticketing/Info:CALL 513.666.0215Bethesda Blues and Jazz Bethesda MD w/For Ticketing/Info:CALL 240.330.4500Treasures Banquet Hall Philadelphia PA w/For Ticketing/Info"CALL 267.241.5695lovesbassfacebook.com/MICHAELHENDERSONINFOtwitter.com/@thestarshipinstagram.com/yourstarshipVisiton "Songkick" for tour notifications, dates/informationAs usual, please share/comment/subscribe https://www.songkick.com/ artists/255990- michael-henderson Promotional Concert Posters! Copy/Paste Linkhttp://slideful.com/v20170429_1414606912104205_pf.htm