Illusive Media/E.L. Earl Entertainment Produce New Music Video for BoA, South Korea's Queen Of K-Pop

Director Shomi Patwary and Producer Eleanor Earl produce a visually stunning narrative-focused music video for "Spring Rain", the latest single from BoA, South Korea's Queen of Korean Pop (K-Pop).
 
 
BoA's "Spring Rain" music video
BoA's "Spring Rain" music video
 
NEW YORK - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Illusive Media and E.L.Earl Entertainment, in their first collaboration with S.M. Station, a digital music project established by S.M. Entertainment, will release a visually stunning music video for BoA's new single, "Spring Rain," which was directed by Shomi Patwary and produced by Eleanor Earl. Creative direction was provided by S.M. Station's Chris Lee and David Choi. Friday, April 28, 2017

S.M. Entertainment functions as a music publishing house, record label, music production company, talent agency and more. The label is home to prominent K-pop artists such as BoA, S.E.S., TVXQ, TRAX, The Grace, Super Junior, Girls' Generation, SHINee, f(x), EXO, Red Velvet, NCT.  It also manages a number of actors, including Kim Min-jong and Lee Yeon-hee.

Shomi Patwary directed "Spring Rain," a narrative-focused music video in New York and surrounding areas. His approach to the video is reminiscent of a short film. It features dramatic performances by actors who clearly translated BoA's powerful lyrics into a narrative that takes the new single to the highest levels of creativity. Patwary has directed many well known artists such as ASAP Rocky, Belly, featuring The Weekend, Kevin Hart, Jaden Smith and others. He was also cinematographer for one of Beyoncé's most popular music videos, "No Angel." One of the most notable music videos directed by Patwary is Lupe Fiasco's "I'm Beamin," which received critical acclaim from numerous critics, including the New York Post, which called the Lupe Fiasco 'I'm Beamin' video "a breath of fresh air". The 2011 MTV Movie Awards listed the video as #4 on its "Best Of" playlist. https://youtu.be/gBwlHygTjKY



Mahfuzur "Shomi" Patwary was born in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He is a Bengali American filmmaker and co-founder of the creative collective, Illusive Media, which is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia and New York, NY. While a student at Old Dominion University, Patwary  co-founded the multimedia artists collective, Illusive Media, with his lifelong friend and classmate, Philip Ly.  In 2011 Patwary partnered with Eleanor Earl of E.L.Earl Entertainment to continue his expansion into creating content for film, television and online platforms. Stay tuned as Patwary and Earl are poised to direct and produce feature films, episodic television programming, and will offer online training workshops in media direction and production.

Visit www.illusivemedia.com or call 347-857-8244 for more information .

PRESS CONTACT:
Sherri Thompson, Publicist
(240)509-0913
sherri@violasbabygirlventures.com
Source:E.L. Earl Entertainment
