Uniform Display company seeks funding to bring back the Uniform Display Case for Veterans

-- Thewas invented, designed, and patented by U.S. Army veteran Greg Fair, but it has been taken off the market for several years now due to the lack of adequate funding to initiate mass production of the product.Originally designed in appreciation for our nation's Military, Police and Firefighters to give them a proper platform to display their medals, thewas a very unique product, it allowed people to display all of their uniform medals, patches, badges, awards, rank, etc. in a display case as they would appear on an actual uniform. Basically it was a simulated uniform mounted in a frame.A fully decoratedis a quite a sight to behold and quickly becomes the center of attention in any room where it is displayed.- Makes a great gift for Active or Ex Military- Police and Firefighter versions also available- The ULTIMATE Retirement Gift- Suitable for Memorial Presentations- A great way to celebrate years of serviceThe product was initially sold online for $499.00 and was very well received by our nation's military, police and firefighters (Many were produced for N.Y.P.D. 911 victims and their families).But after a few years of limited production it became clear that some level of mass production would be required to bring down the price and to meet the increasing demand, which is quite costly to implement.Mr. Fair has refused offers to have the product produced in China in order to reduce production costs as a matter of principal, because this is a product designed for the dedicated service members, (past, present, and future), that have sacrificed in order to provide for and defend our freedom, our lives and our families. Soshould be made right here in the U.S.A., in a factory that employs PRIMARILY VETERANS.Mr. Fair says that once theis back in production anyone can submit a uniform jacket or shirt that can be replicated and turned into a custom, mass producedEach new version will incorporate the specific uniforms, buttons, colors, patterns, logos, etc. that are unique to each individual unit. After the "master" is produced it can be replicated and made available for sale to anyone belonging to the same military, police or firefighter unit thereafter.So basically almost any uniform can be made into a...However production is currently still on-hold, pending the capital required to implement the mass production ofMr. Fair would like to get the retail price point down to below $199.00 so that it can be readily afforded by its intended recipients, the $400.00 and up versions that were previously produced were too labor intensive and costly to make, hence the relatively high price. The original case sold pretty well but a lower price would make this a very hot commodity among all U.S. Military, Police and Firefighters.Since the production of thewas stopped, Mr. Fair has received hundreds of emails from active duty or retiring military members, police departments, spouses, coworkers, etc., all asking and sometimes even begging to buy one. But without a production facility they cannot be accommodated and this is a shame.Uniform Display Incorporated is seeking $100,000.00 via GoFundMe.com to start a local production facility just outside of Washington, D.C.The facility is planned to be a medium scale, 2,500 to 5,000 square foot space with 3 to 5 employees, and then grow as needed.Theis a fantastic product that our nation'sIndividuals or companies are urged to help get theback on the market by funding the new manufacturing facility via GoFundMe.com here:Or help spread the word via your own social media (using the icons below).Interested investors can find out more about the Uniform Display Case product on the UniformDisplayCase.com website here: