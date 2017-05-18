News By Tag
"Do Your Communication and Leaderships Skills Need Help?
San Diego Voyagers Toastmasters offers free communication and leadership program
Toastmasters:
Communications Skills for Leaders – Free Session
Date: May 18, 2017 - Time: 7:00 – 8:30 AM
Place: Friendship Hall at University Christian Church, 3900 Cleveland Avenue, San Diego, CA
Voyagers Toastmasters announces a unique, free session to help improve your communication and leadership skills. This program will feature Alan Hoffmanner, Principal and Lead Consultant at AgilEdge Business Performance Solutions. This presentation is also a great introduction to Toastmasters, the international organization for communication and leadership training.
Alan is an expert in talent assessment and development and consultant for Harrison Assessments, the most advanced and accurate system for understanding and predicting performance in specific situations and jobs. He will also provide insight into the Toastmaster communication competency model and how, by combining an accurate understanding of your natural tendencies, attitudes, and preferences, you can develop more effective communication capabilities that lead to consistent influencing and leadership success.
Alan will offer attendees a special opportunity to evaluate their natural tendencies, preferences and attitudes which underlie effective communications. Attendees will also receive concrete action items on how to personally improve their communication skills and career success by enhancing their natural talents.
For more details regarding how Voyagers work attend this, or another, of our meetings. Or, for information on this special Communication Skills for Leaders presentation, please contact Jerry Marino – Vice President of Membership – at 619 627-1499 or online at jerrymarino@
For information about Alan Hoffmanner and AgilEdge look online at http://www.agiledge.com/
An international, non-profit organization, Voyagers Toastmasters is an excellent resource for those who want to be more involved in their community, who want to learn how to develop, create and present powerful communication messages – using the power of words as well as technology. Voyagers trains members in the use of onscreen presentations, web meetings, and use of social media for communications. Their motto is "Making communications technology easy!" Companies and organizations often sponsor their staff at Toastmaster members in order to improve their communication, managerial, customer service and sales skills.
More about Voyagers at http://voyagerstoastmasters.org/
More about the Toastmasters International organization at http://www.toastmasters.org/
Mark Shapiro - SRS Tech PR
***@srs-techpr.com
