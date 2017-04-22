News By Tag
The European workshop on merger integration
The second European Workshop on Merger Integration takes place on May 23rd in Frankfurt, Germany and brings together the best merger integration practitioners from all industries in a brand new workshop concept based on Design Thinking.
The workshop experience, based on design thinking, will bring maximum value to participants with many topic based workshops conducted in small teams.
(https://ewpmi.squarespace.com/#
The workshop will be held with a maximum of 60 participants at Villa Kennedy in Frankfurt in an "un-conference"
This event is brought to you in cooperation with the German association for merger integration (www.GFPMI.DE).
The event will be in English language.
Please find more information about the workshop on the website https://ewpmi.squarespace.com/#
For speaking and sponsorship opportunities contact Cornelia Leijdekker at leijdekker@tatkraft-
Contact
tatkraft Events & Man. Cornelia Leijdekker
Altrottstraß
+49160 153906
leijdekker@tatkraft-
