The European workshop on merger integration

The second European Workshop on Merger Integration takes place on May 23rd in Frankfurt, Germany and brings together the best merger integration practitioners from all industries in a brand new workshop concept based on Design Thinking.
 
WALLDORF, Germany - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Frankfurt.  The second  European workshop on merger integration will be held on May 23 in Frankfurt, Germany. This new, interactive workshop brings together the best practitioners from all industries in merger integration.

The workshop experience, based on design thinking, will bring maximum value to participants with many topic based workshops conducted in small teams.

(https://ewpmi.squarespace.com/#workshop).

The workshop will be held with a maximum of 60 participants at Villa Kennedy in Frankfurt in an "un-conference" style. With few, short presentations and long workshop slots, leading edge merger integration practice will be applied to the participants´ questions, challenges and issues.

This event is brought to you in cooperation with the German association for merger integration (www.GFPMI.DE ).

The event will be in English language.

Please find more information about the workshop on the website https://ewpmi.squarespace.com/#workshop .

For speaking and sponsorship opportunities contact Cornelia Leijdekker at leijdekker@tatkraft-events.de.

Contact
tatkraft Events & Man. Cornelia Leijdekker
Altrottstraße 3169190 Walldorf Phone +49160153906
+49160 153906
leijdekker@tatkraft-events.de
