«Gold Customers Choice Award 2016»

Apollo Travel's annual event organized in Creta Maris Beach Resort

Contact

Creta Maris Beach Resort

Mrs Faye Papaioannou

***@cretamaris.gr Creta Maris Beach ResortMrs Faye Papaioannou

End

--was awarded once again with theby theNordic tour operator, during its annual event, which took place in the resort's premises.In a particularly festive annual event,team presented the developments, prospects and strategy that the tour operator will follow in the years to come. Moreover, during the event, the Nordic tour operator awarded all the hotels of the prefectures of Heraklion and Lasithi, which distinguished, during the last tourism season, in their guests' preferences.Creta Maris Beach Resort was among the resorts that were honored, receiving the "". An award that proves the high preference shown by its Scandinavian guests and highlights the quality of the services offered.Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.Apollo Travel is one of Nordics leading tour operators, which consists of Apollo in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland and the airline Novair. The Apollo Travel Group have about 900 employees and about 1 million travelers to destinations all over the world.Please find pictures of the event & award on high resolution on the below link:Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site: