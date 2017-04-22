 
April 2017
«Gold Customers Choice Award 2016»

Apollo Travel's annual event organized in Creta Maris Beach Resort
 
 
HERAKLION, Greece - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Creta Maris Beach Resort was awarded once again with the "Gold Customers Choice Award 2016" by theNordic tour operator Apollo Travel, during its annual event, which took place in the resort's premises.

In a particularly festive annual event, Apollo Travel team presented the developments, prospects and strategy that the tour operator will follow in the years to come. Moreover, during the event, the Nordic tour operator awarded all the hotels of the prefectures of Heraklion and Lasithi, which distinguished, during the last tourism season, in their guests' preferences.

Creta Maris Beach Resort was among the resorts that were honored, receiving the "Gold Customers Choice Award 2016". An award that proves the high preference shown by its Scandinavian guests and highlights the quality of the services offered.

About Creta Maris Beach Resort

Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.

About Apollo Travel:

Apollo Travel is one of Nordics leading tour operators, which consists of Apollo in Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland and the airline Novair. The Apollo Travel Group have about 900 employees and about 1 million travelers to destinations all over the world.

Please find pictures of the event & award on high resolution on the below link:

https://we.tl/HZhmjBQECS

Please find pictures of Creta Maris Beach Resort on high resolution on our site:

http://www.maris.gr/media/image-library.aspx

Creta Maris Beach Resort
Mrs Faye Papaioannou
***@cretamaris.gr
Source:Creta Maris Beach Resort
Email:***@cretamaris.gr
