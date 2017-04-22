 
Industry News





April 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
28272625242322


Android TV App Development for eCommerce Platforms Announced by Ecosmob Technologies

Ecosmob Technologies, a provider of IT solutions, announces custom Android Television Application Development services for all the eCommerce platforms.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - April 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecosmob Technologies is one of the renowned web and mobile application development company from India. For years, the company has offered their custom app development services to various industries like healthcare, finance, automotive, gaming, etc. Now, with the development of Android TV Apps, it is entering into the entertainment industry as well.

We are not unaware of the change in the television industry. The Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) is highly in demand for a few years. This has completely changed the way we used to watch our traditional TVs. With that said, Android TV has gained maximum benefit.

The company will develop customized eCommerce applications specifically for Android TVs. Those IPTV apps will have the responsive design, secured payment gateway integration and amazing customer experience for all the Android TV users. All the features of the eCommerce apps like database driven product catalogs, CRM integrations, Shopping cart and inventory management, etc. will be completely same in the Android TV eCommerce apps.

While this announcement, a representative from the company said, "To remain one step forward of the competitors, various industries have already started investing in Android TV Apps. One of the most promising industry that needs to take care is the eCommerce market."

Online shopping has seen tremendous growth since the development of eCommerce apps. The company representative also added, "Most of the countries like USA, UK and Canada have already started using Android TV full fledgedly. Thus, this increases the demand of online shopping via Android TV apps as well. And, this is the reason, why Ecosmob enters in the Android TV app development for the eCommerce platforms to serve the industry with better and robust apps."

The Android TV app developers at Ecosmob has years of experience in developing eCommerce apps and hence, the expertise lies within them. The company, along with Android TV eCommerce app development, also offers additional services like app design, testing and QA and play store listing.

To learn more about the Android TV apps for eCommerce platforms, visit www.ecosmob.com

