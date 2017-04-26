Country(s)
Industry News
Clairvoyant - Stock Market & Forex Forecasting now available on Apple App Store
Clairvoyant gives you access to the most powerful mathematical models in finance to forecast prices, price options contracts, and estimate the probability of events occurring with a few taps.
Download Now on the App Store
* Goal:
We want to level the playing field with Wall Street by giving you the same tools professional traders use every day. You can build your own models or leverage our A.I. recommendations to increase your odds of reaching your financial goals.
* Top Ten:
Every day you will receive a Top Ten list that includes the top ten stocks in the S&P 500 that have the highest probability of increasing in value. Our A.I. analyzes historical patterns of each security and the historical relationships between each security and their underlying sector, index, and volatility.
* Forecasting:
Clairvoyant has over 10 different forecasting tools that can be calibrated to capture your market views. You can build price-based forecasts or probabilistic-
* Options Pricing
Leverage famous tools such as Black-Scholes to mathematically price options contracts or to view the probability of you making a profit on your options contract. Furthermore, leverage our forecasting tools to back out options prices and their associated probabilities of profitability.
* Portfolio Optimization:
Use the work of Nobel Laureate Harry Markowitz to optimize your portfolios. Reduce your risk and increase your returns through mean-variance optimization. We will show you how to allocate your money across your assets in a diversified manner that will give you insights into growing your wealth.
* Portfolio Statistics, Alerts, and Tracking:
You can activate up to 144 technical indicators for any security! Our algorithms monitor financial markets for you 24/7 and we will send you alerts as soon as one of the patterns you request is detected by our algorithms.
* Technical Analysis:
View and plot all of your favorite technical indicators. Furthermore, you can utilize our variable selection tools to tell you which technical indicators are best suited for the security you are analyzing.
* Market Scan:
Get access to financial market screening by technical indicators down to the one-minute level. Find stocks that are exhibiting the patterns you are looking for and increase your profitability.
If you would like more information regarding Clairvoyant, or would like an interview, please contact: Hisam Sabouni
Twitter: @ClairvoyantInc
Web: http://ClairvoyantFinancial.com
Download Now on the App Store
Contact
Hisam Sabouni, Founder and CEO
***@clairvoyantfinancial.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse