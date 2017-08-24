Country(s)
Industry News
Crypto Monitor - Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Real Time
Clairvoyant Inc. launches their third financial app this year on the Apple App Store.
Cryptocurrencies are increasing as much as 500% every month, now you can easily track all of the top cryptocurrencies prices in real time on the go through Crypto Monitor - Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Real Time.
Cryptocurrencies are quickly becoming extraordinally popular and are increasing in value all across the globe. In the past month, we have seen cryptocurrencies such as BCH, NEO, XRP, and DASH increase multiple folds in value. BCH was nearly $0.10 at the beginning of August and is now trading at over $500.00.
Given that cryptocurrencies prices are moving so quickly Clairvoyant Inc. realsed Crypto Monitor - Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin Real Time on the Apple App Store to allow users to track all of the top cryptocurrencies in real time. Users have access to real time streaming quotes 24/7, historical price data, and much more.
At Clairvoyant Inc. we are also allowing users to directly contact us at info@claivoyantfinancial.com to build custom features within the app. We will build this application around user preferences to become the number one provider of cryptocurrency prices.
Clairvoyant Inc. is a startup based out of Irvine, CA that is quickly becoming a dominating force in the Finance category of the Apple App Store. Earlier this year in May of 2017 we released Clairvoyant - Stock Market & Forex Forecasting, where users can rapidly conduct Wall Street level analysis, setup alerts for thousands of securities, build financial forecasts, and optimize their portfolios all within one app.
We also released Stock Cast - Stock Market Forecasts in late May of 2017 to give users a free five day outlook for over 2,500 different securities traded in the United States. Users can simply add stocks to their watchlists and each day get a five day directional forecast (i.e. users get the probability of a price increase) based on our proprietary machine learning technology.
Clairvoyant Inc. will continue its goal of breaking down the barriers to quantitative finance by continuing to give users access to simplified machine learning models in Finance.
Download now on the Apple App Store!
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse