Emerging rapper Kese makes explosive debut, releases new album "MFE" worldwide

ORLANDO, Fla. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- It's looking like hip hop sensation Kese is not yet done for 2017, and in fact may just be getting started. After his debut single "On Me" (23 Music Group) achieved over 2 million views on World Star Hip Hop, 600K streams on Spotify and 250K views on YouTube, the young rapper snuck a release of his debut album in stores worldwide.

The 5 track EP entitled "MFE" (Music Forever) includes the debut single On Me accompanied by 4 never before heard tracks. Surprisingly, with only 5 tracks on this project, the Orlando, Florida-based rapper covers a host of topics including the tough decisions of a young man with no help (My Mentality) and promiscuous ex-flames with commitment issues (Aint Trippin).

WATCH: "On Me" official video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a3i2RILEkE8



Kese has the best of both worlds, a record label in 23 Music Group that respects his artistry and a distribution company in Forbes Music Entertainment that believes in artist controlled operations.

As a result Kese has been able to freely operate while still having the backing of a major system behind him. He has been privy to the promotions of thousands of dj's and radio stations; his following has grown to over 30K across social media and his social media mentions are up 29.4% from last week's numbers.

Follow Kese on Twitter: http://twitter.com/thereal_kese

About Forbes Music Entertainment
Forbes Music Entertainment is a hip hop radio promotion and artist management company that provides record label services to independent recording artists and other independent record labels in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. In 2016 Forbes Music Entertainment was listed as one of the Top 10 indisputable marketing companies worldwide and one of the largest music distribution companies in New York City.

