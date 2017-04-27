Country(s)
Emerging rapper Kese makes explosive debut, releases new album "MFE" worldwide
The 5 track EP entitled "MFE" (Music Forever) includes the debut single On Me accompanied by 4 never before heard tracks. Surprisingly, with only 5 tracks on this project, the Orlando, Florida-based rapper covers a host of topics including the tough decisions of a young man with no help (My Mentality) and promiscuous ex-flames with commitment issues (Aint Trippin).
Kese has the best of both worlds, a record label in 23 Music Group that respects his artistry and a distribution company in Forbes Music Entertainment that believes in artist controlled operations.
As a result Kese has been able to freely operate while still having the backing of a major system behind him. He has been privy to the promotions of thousands of dj's and radio stations; his following has grown to over 30K across social media and his social media mentions are up 29.4% from last week's numbers.
About Forbes Music Entertainment
Forbes Music Entertainment is a hip hop radio promotion and artist management company that provides record label services to independent recording artists and other independent record labels in the U.S., U.K. and Canada. In 2016 Forbes Music Entertainment was listed as one of the Top 10 indisputable marketing companies worldwide and one of the largest music distribution companies in New York City.
