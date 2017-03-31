Nova Scotia Rapper Mitchell Bailey Signs Partnership With Forbes Music Entertainment

Nova Scotia label Buds Entertainment and New York distribution company Forbes Music Entertainment enter into new partnership deal.

Mitchell Bailey

Contact

D'ron Forbes

***@gmail.com D'ron Forbes

End

-- 19 year old rapper Mitchell Bailey & indie label Buds Entertainment have signed a new distribution partnership. As the sole artist on the label this young Nova Scotia resident has released a total of 4 singles in the past year, each with it's own music video. It was the single "Want It All" that caught the Forbes Music Entertainment a&r Christina Lynn Forbes' ear. Leading to the announcement today that Buds Entertainment would be entering into a partnership with Forbes Music Entertainment.Forbes Music Entertainment is a New York distribution association that handles marketing operations for such artists as Nastyelgic, Rome D'Marco and Spade Monrow.The teams have come together to launch a 6 month marketing plan around the artist's current materials, followed by the release of some of the artist's latest recordings. Sources from inside the label have said the follow-up will be something we have never heard from Mitchell Bailey before and an explosive collaboration with another dynamic artist.Bailey looks to mirror the success of fellow Nova Scotia rapper Classified, of whom he has had the honor to open up for on several occasions. Bailey has had no other parthership or distribution deal in his career but is optimistic that deal #1 is the right deal for him.Download Want It All:http://smarturl.it/mb_wantitall