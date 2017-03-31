News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Nova Scotia Rapper Mitchell Bailey Signs Partnership With Forbes Music Entertainment
Nova Scotia label Buds Entertainment and New York distribution company Forbes Music Entertainment enter into new partnership deal.
Forbes Music Entertainment is a New York distribution association that handles marketing operations for such artists as Nastyelgic, Rome D'Marco and Spade Monrow.
The teams have come together to launch a 6 month marketing plan around the artist's current materials, followed by the release of some of the artist's latest recordings. Sources from inside the label have said the follow-up will be something we have never heard from Mitchell Bailey before and an explosive collaboration with another dynamic artist.
Bailey looks to mirror the success of fellow Nova Scotia rapper Classified, of whom he has had the honor to open up for on several occasions. Bailey has had no other parthership or distribution deal in his career but is optimistic that deal #1 is the right deal for him.
Watch the "Want It All" music video:
https://www.youtube.com/
Download Want It All:
http://smarturl.it/
Contact
D'ron Forbes
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse