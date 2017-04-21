News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
It's Midnight America! Rockin' Music video from Mike Rimbaud
Roll over Abe Lincoln and tell Roosevelt the news! Watch the new music video for the latest single on Subway Sun.
A song for our times. Available on iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and all digital outlets. Video on You Tube now!
"Nuclear Codes for the Game-Show Host:
It's sort of a mashup of early, classic Public Enemy and late 60s Carlos Santana. In his ominous baritone, the New York songwriter considers how
Journalists are the enemy
Torture is an art, seriously
Crowd control
No privacy
Going down, down, down to Trumpistan" -delarue New York Music Daily
"A strong case could be made that no other New York artist represents this city's defiantly populist past – or, one hopes, its future – more than Mike Rimbaud. NYC's current powerpop/new wave counterpart to Joe Strummer "
- New York Music Daily
A Subway Sun Records production
Copyright ©2017 Mike Rimbaud words and music. All rights reserved.
Recorded in Drago Studios New York City
To watch video for "It's Midnight America" visit https://youtu.be/
For more info, press, videos and music please visit http://www.mikerimbaud.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse