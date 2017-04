It's Midnight America! Rockin' Music video from Mike Rimbaud

Roll over Abe Lincoln and tell Roosevelt the news! Watch the new music video for the latest single on Subway Sun.

It's Midnight America by Mike Rimbaud. The new single and music video out now.

-- "Roll over Abe Lincoln and tell Roosevelt the news!" Check out the new music video for the latest single,from Mike Rimbaud. Now on You Tube.A song for our times. Available on iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and all digital outlets. Video on You Tube now!"Nuclear Codes for the Game-Show Host:It's sort of a mashup of early, classic Public Enemy and late 60s Carlos Santana. In his ominous baritone, the New York songwriter considers how-delarue New York Music Daily"A strong case could be made that no other New York artist represents this city's defiantly populist past – or, one hopes, its future – more than Mike Rimbaud. NYC's current powerpop/new wave counterpart to Joe Strummer "- New York Music DailyA Subway Sun Records productionCopyright ©2017 Mike Rimbaud words and music. All rights reserved.Recorded in Drago Studios New York CityTo watch video for "It's Midnight America" visit https://youtu.be/ S0dtFpL8WDI For more info, press, videos and music please visit http://www.mikerimbaud.com