April 2017
MacCase to Launch New Custom Laptop Case Program

Forthcoming Plan Will Offer Multiple Custom MacBook Pro case and Custom iPad Pro Case options
 
 
CARLSBAD, Calif. - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- MacCase has announced it is working on a program that will allow customers to build a custom laptop case, custom MacBook Pro case or custom iPad Pro case through an online builder. The customer we be asked to choose from one of the company's Premium Leather models as the starting point for their design.  Offering a "clean sheet" design service is also being discussed as part of the program.

"Our customers are exceptional, intelligent, well traveled and know what they want. Sometimes, what they want is beyond our current production offerings. This program will allow them to build the custom MacBook Pro case or custom iPad Pro case that they have in their minds eye, " explained Michael Santoro, Chief Creative Officer and President of MacCase.

MacCase will have options for exterior leather color, exterior leather finish, thread color, interior color and monogram personalization among others. The company has already taken orders for and delivered 3 custom MacBook Pro cases and one custom iPad Pro 12.9 case as part of a pilot program to test the concept. MacCase hopes to have the online builder live by the end of April. For more information, check the recent blog post on the company's site: https://www.mac-case.com/blogs/news/apple-laptop-cases-th...

About MacCase

MacCase invented the Apple specific case market in 1999. The company offers two distinct products lines, one in nylon and one in leather that consists of a broad range of cases, messenger bags, sleeves, folios and backpacks for Apple MacBook, MacBook Pro and iPad models. MacCase products can be found at Walmart.com, Staples.com, OfficeDepot.com, MacMall, Ebags, Unbeatablesale, Viomart and Amazon.  MacCase products can also be purchased directly from www.mac-case.com.

