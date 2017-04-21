 
Introducing StratIS 3.0 The Next Level In Smart Apartment Software

StratIS provides access, energy, and automation management and control for multifamily and campus communities.
 
 
PHILADELPHIA - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, StratIS released version 3.0 of their property management software and resident mobile application nationwide. The new version of the application introduces a clean, redesigned look while providing the same core functionality that property managers around the country rely on.

StratIS is an award-winning wireless access, energy, and automation management and control platform for multifamily and campus communities. In the company's first 18 months of operation, it has achieved massive growth. Today, StratIS serves 150,000 multifamily units across 45 states.

"For the last two years, we've worked to build a platform that makes property management of hardware integrated with our software, simple," said Joan Soskin, COO and VP of Product. "In that time, we've collaborated closely with our property partners and have learned so much from their feedback."

With the new version of the platform, StratIS responds to requests made by those partners and customers: Key improvements offer a user-friendly interface and a clean design, allowing property managers and residents to access the same functions with greater ease. To simplify the transition to the new look and feel, StratIS 3.0 was intentionally built to provide no new functional changes.

"Our end users are constantly front of mind in everything that we do at StratIS," commented Tom Bowles, VP of Sales and Marketing. "So our engineering and development teams have ensured that there is no extra setup or adjustment required for our partnering properties."

But the 3.0 release signals greater things to come as the company focuses on a customer-centric design and develops a new, revolutionary platform, bringing the Internet of Things to multifamily.

"We're really heralding a new era with StratIS 3.0," Soskin said. "Today, it's a new look and feel, but it's just the beginning of bigger things to come as we bring a broader universe of IoT devices to your apartment and building."

StratIS' mission is one of triple-bottom-line growth, prioritizing revenue, as well as social and environmental impact. For more information on how StratIS is innovating access, energy, and automation visit www.stratisiot.com.

About StratIS

StratIS, named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's "Best Companies in America," builds smart apartments and smart buildings for smart cities. As the only system of its kind built for the complexities of multifamily and campus communities, StratIS leads the global movement for smart cities in the commercial residential sector. Since initial rollout 18 months ago, StratIS has installed in 150,000 units across 45 states. StratIS is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. To order StratIS or get more information visit: https://stratisIOT.com.

