ConfigureTek's Q2 Scheduled Event Opportunities
ConfigureTek & ServiceNow partnering for IT Operations Management.
Starting Sunday, 5/7/17, ServiceNow will kick off their annual trade show, Knowledge17 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. ConfigureTek is exhibiting and will be available to meet and chat with ServiceNow customers in the Expo Hall. Jion them at booth # N19 (http://configuretek.com/
In addition to these in-person events, ConfigureTek will be broadcasting several webinars. These are currently the scheduling process with the first webinar slated to cover the importance of Virtual Administration to fulfill your ServiceNow admin. needs. This online event will emphasize why Virtual Administrators are valuable to a business team and how they can help reduce business related issues, making operations run more efficiently and effectively. Anyone who wants to jump in on this opportunity or subscribe for future webinar invitations can do so on ConfigureTek's website (http://configuretek.com/
About ConfigureTek
ConfigureTek focuses on delivering immediate value from clients' technology investments. Our expertise helps customers align to industry best practices while achieving their business goals in just weeks, rather than months or even years. Customers gain efficiency, stability, and top performance from our services which cover specific ITSM (Information Technology Service Management) and ITOM (Information Technology Operations Management) areas: CMDB, Service Mapping, Asset Management, Event Management, and Software License Compliance. With each discipline, we've developed a plan, methodology, and best practice to accelerate the business value clients achieve.
