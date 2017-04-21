Scientology Volunteer Ministers Prove That Something CAN Be Done About It in Greenwood Neighborhood

Spread the Word

-- Addressing a situation that is spiraling out of control, on April 22the Scientology Volunteer Ministers Florida Chapter went to the Greenwood Neighborhood in Clearwater to pick up trash for the third week in a row."People are bringing their trash to Greenwood and dumping it there. It isn't right. The motto of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers is 'Something Can be Done About It,'" said Glendy Goodsell, the organization's Executive Director. "This area of town needs some help and we are here to give them a hand, they're our neighbors."The volunteers picked up a cumulative 110 bags of trash and other objects including a mattress, 5 tires, 6 TVs and propane tank.The volunteers, working their way through the neighborhood, attracted attention from the locals. People came out of their homes to personally say "thank you" to those helping. Others asked how they could help with the community cleaning.A group of twelve teenagers walking down the street saw the volunteers in their yellow shirts and asked them what they were doing. The teenagers got their own garbage bags and pitched right in, picking up trash with the rest of the volunteers.Joe Creek, a Scientology Volunteer Minister, said that the best part "was when people came out and saw that something can be done about the litter situation in their neighborhood."Ms. Goodsell explains the inspiration for the VM program, "Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, Founder of the Scientology Religion said, 'If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it.' That is why the Volunteer Ministers feel so strongly about helping others in time of need."To find out more or to get involved with the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, please contact their office at (727) 467-6965 or email glendy@volunteerministers.org.The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all," the Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community events. To learn more, visit www.scientology-fso.org.