Despite Possible EPA Budget Cuts, Scientology Inspires Community to Improve the Environment

-- Ms. Lynn Posyton, Community Outreach Director of Consumer Energy Solutions spoke about their organization's plot at the Downtown Gateway (formerly called East Gateway) Community Garden. She elaborated how the community gardens not only create a greener environment, but also builds a sense of stewardship and community togetherness. Guests learned that anyone can grow their own organic vegetables even if they don't have space at their home for a garden.Ms. Kelly Yaegermann, the President of the Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay spoke about their regular neighborhood clean ups and Way to Happiness Booklet distribution. This has caused a drop in crime rates by 60% in those neighborhoods. She also spoke of their beautification projects, repairing and painting houses for the elderly. These activities were inspired by the precept, "Safeguard and Improve Your Environment"from the Way to Happiness the non-religious common sense moral code written by humanitarian, educator and Scientology's founder, Mr. L. Ron Hubbard.In this book Mr. Hubbard says, "Care of the planet begins in one's own front yard. It extends through the area one travels to get to school or work. It covers such places as where one picnics or goes on vacation. The litter which messes up the terrain and the water supply, the dead brush which invites fire, these are things one need not contribute to and which, in otherwise idle moments, one can do something about. Planting a tree may seem little enough but it is something."Mr. David Pomeranz a singer, song writer and Grammy winner shared his support performing his environmental song called, "Safe at Home" playing acoustic guitar. Also, Dunedin's well known pianist from "Bon Appetit" Restaurant Ms. Kathy Roberts played classic songs in celebration of the occasion inspiring impromptu sing alongs."It's important that we think of the future life of this planet, the rivers, the streams, plants and animals. These are our gifts to our children, and that's why we support this cause," said Information Center Manager, Amber Skjelset.The center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds small events and receptions for various community groups; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.Upcoming events at the Scientology Information center are:April 28th – Open House Reception during the Downtown Blast Friday Concert, 5:00-10:00pmMay 13th – Mother's Day Tribute by Broadway and Beyond, 6:30-8:30pmFor more information please call the manager at 727-467-6966 or via e-mail amber@cos.flag.org.About the Church of Scientology:The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher,L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. Based on L. Ron Hubbard's words, "A community that pulls together can make a better society for all." The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs and community.Photo caption: Ms. Lynn Posyton (center) from Consumer Energy Solutions speaking during the Earth Day 47th Anniversary Concert at the Scientology Information about the Downtown Gateway Community Garden. Ms. Kathy Roberts (right), pianist of Dunedin's "Bon Appetite" Restaurant performed in honor of the occasion.