12 Months On: European Commission Present Updates on GDPR Timelines and Objectives at 7th Annual BioBanking Industry Summit

LONDON, England - May 2, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group are delighted to have Emanuele Barbarossa, European Commission Legal Adviser & Policy Analyst, present on the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in an opening keynote address at the 7th annual BioBanking conference which returns to Central London this June.

Adopted in April 2016, the EU General Data Protection Regulation is a legal framework for the protection of personal data and will effect biobanks in terms of how they collect, store and/or process human biological samples alongside other forms of sensitive personal information such as genetic and health data.*

With an expertise in European public affairs and legislation, Emanuele specialises in the impact of data protection rules on the research sector in Europe. Highlights from his talk at BioBanking 2017 will include a description of GDPR rationale, objectives and timelines; discussions on the impact of regulation in European research and innovation; insight into the "research exemption" rule; and progressive outlook into overcoming future challenges.

The event spotlight on ethics and regulation will also feature presentations and case studies from The European Sperm Bank, UCL Baby Biobank, Nottingham Health Science Biobank and Cambridge Blood & Stem Cell Biobank. Other sessions on the agenda for Biobanking 2017 will include talks on data management solutions, bio sample management and bio sample access presented by UK Biobank, BioKryo GmbH, MHRA-NIBSC, Auria Biobank, Bayer AG and Biostor Ireland.

Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at www.bio-banking-event.com

BioBanking 2017 will take place on 14th & 15th June at the Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London UK. Sponsored by Liconic UK Ltd, Scientist.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific

* Source: http://www.bbmri-eric.eu/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/BBMRI...

