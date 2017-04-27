 
News By Tag
* Rosslyn Central Place
* Bim Modeling
* Bim Coordination Services
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kolkata
  West Bengal
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
27262524232221

Pinnacle Infotech Overcome Challenges for Rosslyn Central Place Construction

Pinnacle created BIM Model of Rosslyn Central Place using Autodesk. This mixed use development, above Rosslyn Metro Station in Arlington County is positioned with easy access to Washington's Central Business District & Georgetown.
 
 
Rosslyn Central Place Construction
Rosslyn Central Place Construction
KOLKATA, India - April 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Rosslyn Central Place in Arlington County, Virginia, USA, positioned with easy access to Washington's Central Business District & Georgetown will provide inspiring dining & retail space with integrated clientele living & working upstairs. The mixed use development is spread over 636,000 sq ft. & 750,000 sq ft. residential and commercial towers respectively above Rosslyn Metro Station.

The project will be home to highest public Observation Deck & open air terrace in Washington D.C. at 443'-0" over sea level, with 360 degree views of DC, MD & VA skylines - expected to attract half a million visitors once a year before Central Place. Click to know more on architectural & structural BIM model creation at LOD 300 comprising of 33 stories with basement.

Creating models with cutaways, elevations and sections would not have been easy without Autodesk BIM Software. Check out how Pinnacle faced Timeline challenge for completing models of 34 floors within 27 working days and overcame hurdles with BIM, sorting inconsistencies in input drawings and resolving conflicts between architecture and structure.

Efficient collaboration is important for the project because Pinnacle engaged a team of 10 engineers in 2 groups - for architecture and structural modeling with clearly defined target. Our client is satisfied with responsiveness to issues and delivery of satisfactory product. Read more on what Pinnacle client Clark Construction Group, LLC commented on BIM model creation (http://images.autodesk.com/apac_india_main/files/rosslyn_...).

Contact
Sharmistha Naskar
***@pinnaclecad.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pinnaclecad.com Email Verified
Tags:Rosslyn Central Place, Bim Modeling, Bim Coordination Services
Industry:Engineering
Location:Kolkata - West Bengal - India
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Apr 27, 2017
Pinnacle Infotech PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share