Pinnacle Infotech Overcome Challenges for Rosslyn Central Place Construction
Pinnacle created BIM Model of Rosslyn Central Place using Autodesk. This mixed use development, above Rosslyn Metro Station in Arlington County is positioned with easy access to Washington's Central Business District & Georgetown.
The project will be home to highest public Observation Deck & open air terrace in Washington D.C. at 443'-0" over sea level, with 360 degree views of DC, MD & VA skylines - expected to attract half a million visitors once a year before Central Place. Click to know more on architectural & structural BIM model creation at LOD 300 comprising of 33 stories with basement.
Creating models with cutaways, elevations and sections would not have been easy without Autodesk BIM Software. Check out how Pinnacle faced Timeline challenge for completing models of 34 floors within 27 working days and overcame hurdles with BIM, sorting inconsistencies in input drawings and resolving conflicts between architecture and structure.
Efficient collaboration is important for the project because Pinnacle engaged a team of 10 engineers in 2 groups - for architecture and structural modeling with clearly defined target. Our client is satisfied with responsiveness to issues and delivery of satisfactory product. Read more on what Pinnacle client Clark Construction Group, LLC commented on BIM model creation (http://images.autodesk.com/
