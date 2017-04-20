The Corridor Magazine to feature article on Author Guy Lozier

The May issue of The Corridor will feature Guy's newest published novel titled 'Assassinating Custer' which is making such a stir across the country. Surprisingly, the first novel sold was in Europe, of all places.

Assassinating Custer

-- Author Guy Lozier, an Oklahoma resident, has published his fourth novel recently. Guy was pleasantly surprised when he received notice that his first sale was not a digital copy here in the U.S.A. but instead a hard copy over in Europe. His fan base is slowly spreading to other countries.Guy says this novel has been selling better than any of his other novels. To think that General Custer could actually attract renewed interest in modern times after so many years have passed and with so many books and films made surrounding the battle of Little Bighorn. Yet that is exactly what appears to be happening.Assassinating Custer is based on the manuscript of William D. Nugent. William Nugent was a cavalryman who was actually at that battle under Major Reno. Major Reno's company attacked the south side while General Custer was moving around the east side to engage the Indians from the northeast.What is so interesting for us here in Oklahoma concerns William D. Nugent as he was a resident of Oklahoma in his later years. William had spent a considerable amount of time with Custer, leading up to the battle of Little Bighorn. William agonized for approximately 45 years over the misinformation about that battle. William claims he was warned not to discuss with the press what happened during that battle on threat of prison time.In 1921, William could not contain himself any longer. He broke his silence by writing a manuscript for publication to clear General Custer's name. The only problem, which remained even in modern times, was that no journalist would allow it to be published. Several times William would find a journalist which would agree to publish his manuscript but along the way would end up refusing as his story did not line up with the history books. No journalist would risk their reputation.After William's death, Tim Biswell inherited William's manuscript, being William's great great great great nephew. Tim had promised his grandmother that he would continue to try to get William's manuscript published. Tim had taken a role as an actor in one of Guy Lozier's films, the movie "The Eternal: Guardian of Light", a sci-fi movie based on Guy's first novel. After becoming close friends with Guy, Tim went to him to see if Guy would help him get William's manuscript published."I was chatting with Tim Biswell one day and Tim began to tell me about his great great great great uncle William D. Nugent. How William had gone on a lot of adventures with General Custer back in the 1800's. Then the story of Little Bighorn. I became very intriqued by the stories he was telling about William. Then Tim told me how William wrote a manuscript to attempt to fix the lies in the press from those days. Tim asked me if I would help him get it published. I told him to get me a copy of it so I could read it. He did. Once I had read that manuscript, it was over. I couldn't believe what I was reading. This was history changing information that I had never heard before. I went back to Tim telling him I was in. I was going to write a book on it myself. And about a year later, after a lot of investigation and fact finding, which blew my mind, I published my novel." explained Guy.Guy ended up uncovering an even bigger conspiracy which was being covered up to this day but had been proven in the Supreme Court, who agreed it happened. This bigger conspiracy was related to General Custer's story also.So while there are tons of novels, books and films out on General Custer, none of them tells the whole story. For all those history buffs out there, you will not want to miss this novel.Guy has been selling autographed copies of his novel and donating $5.00 per novel sold to the non-profit Stroud Arts to support the local arts here in Oklahoma. Reach out to Guy and get your copy or look him up on Amazon.com for his newest novel or one of his others or even one of his audio books that are out.