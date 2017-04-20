News By Tag
* Ceo
* Business
* Network
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dell® Sponsors And Conducts Workshop During New York Small Business Expo
Dell and Small Business Expo is dedicated to bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features a plethora of custom-tailored educational workshops.
Dell will present a 45-minute long workshop presentation, "Empathy For Small Business Success", with Chris Schembra from 1:30pm-2:15pm in workshop room 9. To learn and discuss different systems to help an entrepreneur build, grow and ignite their network. Connecting deeper to referral partners and clients leads to increase sales and engagement.
You can also network with Dell Experience at the New York Small Business Expo in Booth 321.
Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
NEW YORK SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center | Hall 1C – 655 W 34th Street, New York, NY 10001 from 9:00am until 5:00pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com. (mailto:Susan@
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 14 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.
About Dell
From the moment that Michael Dell started his company in a dorm room at University of Texas, small business and entrepreneurship has been ingrained in the very fabric of who Dell is. For more than 30 years, Dell has played a critical role in transforming the world of computing, enabling more affordable and more pervasive access to technology around the world. We place particular importance on Dell for Small Business because we recognize that small businesses are the backbone of our national and global economies. Dell develops technology based on the unique needs of small businesses. We admire the passion of our small business customers and are honored that our devices are going to be there with them as they change the world.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse