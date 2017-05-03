Beacon Media + Marketing Welcomes Dustin Shannon To The Team ANCHORAGE, Alaska - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Dustin Shannon has joined the team at Beacon Media + Marketing to provide client management and development services for the Anchorage office. Dustin has lived in Alaska most of his life. Dustin, his wife, two kids, and labradoodle enjoy the beauty and community of Alaska and all the activities it has to offer such as skijoring, skiing, hiking, fishing, biking and camping among others. He holds a BA in Economics and a minor in Business Administration from UAA. He was on Anchorage Skijor Club Board for 5 years and is currently serving on the Nordic Skiing Association of Anchorage Board. He is excited to bring his many years of experience in sales and account management in the finance and IT industry to Beacon Media + Marketing, Alaska's leading



"Dustin is a welcome addition to the Beacon team, he brings extensive technical knowledge, digital expertise and community engagement to our team." Jennifer Christensen, V.P., Co-Founder of Beacon Media + Marketing.



About Beacon Media + Marketing



Beacon Media + Marketing, founded as Beacon Publishing & Design, LLC in 2001 as a one person graphic and web design firm, expanded in 2012 into a powerhouse,



Our, all in-house, exceptionally talented team of 10+ is comprised of a mix of tech savvy, business minded and creative people working together to ensure our clients success and growth in business! We love to "shine a light" into the world of Marketing. We provide classes to educate on best practices, clear reporting to showcase the results of our marketing efforts and founded and sponsor the annual Alaska Inbound Marketing Summit to bring further awareness to our community.

This winning combination allows us to create marketing plans that are results driven and has led to many awards, including the 2015 Alaska Marketing Association's Marketing Visionary of the Year and 2016 Marketer of the Year.



Inbound Marketing agency, to help businesses take advantage of the changing marketing landscape.


