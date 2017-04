Knightvest Fights Hunger with Company-Wide 'Food Fight'

Knightvest hosts first-ever food drive, volunteer day as part of National Volunteer Month

Knightvest Management.

Contact

C. Pharr & Co. for Knightvest

***@pharrpr.com C. Pharr & Co. for Knightvest

End

-- As part of April's National Volunteer Month, Knightvest Management (http://knightvest.com/home/) (Knightvest)invited all of its property managers to participate in the first-ever company-wide "food fight" as part of the Knightvest Fights Hunger Food Drive. Property managers competed against all 50 Knightvest-owned properties to collect the most non-perishable canned food items in two weeks leading up to Knightvest's property management leadership summit. Staff and residents were encouraged to get involved and spread the word on social media. Vail Village (http://www.vailvillageapartments.com/)in North Dallas took home bragging rights for this year's competition. Collectively, the properties gathered more than 300 canned goods, which were donated to the Vickery Meadows Food Pantry (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Vickery-Meadow-Food-Pantry/714485935237286)on April 26. Earlier in the week, the corporate team had the chance to volunteer with the North Texas Food Bank (https://www.ntfb.org/)where they sorted 7,672 pounds of food donations which equated to 6,394 meals for those in need in the Dallas area.###Founded in 2007 by David Moore and KC Kronbach, Dallas-based Knightvest manages more than $1.5 billion in multifamily assets and provides exceptional management services to approximately 50 communities and 16,000 units. With a commitment to excellence, Knightvest has established a strong reputation for turning around troubled assets and maintains a culture of respect and integrity by treating residents fairly, providing outsized risk-adjusted returns and attracting and retaining top talent. For more information, visit http://www.knightvestmanagement.com/