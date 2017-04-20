 
News By Tag
* National Volunteer Month
* Donate
* North Texas Food Bank
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Knightvest Fights Hunger with Company-Wide 'Food Fight'

Knightvest hosts first-ever food drive, volunteer day as part of National Volunteer Month
 
 
Knightvest Management.
Knightvest Management.
DALLAS - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- As part of April's National Volunteer Month, Knightvest Management (http://knightvest.com/home/) (Knightvest) invited all of its property managers to participate in the first-ever company-wide "food fight" as part of the Knightvest Fights Hunger Food Drive. Property managers competed against all 50 Knightvest-owned properties to collect the most non-perishable canned food items in two weeks leading up to Knightvest's property management leadership summit. Staff and residents were encouraged to get involved and spread the word on social media. Vail Village (http://www.vailvillageapartments.com/) in North Dallas took home bragging rights for this year's competition. Collectively, the properties gathered more than 300 canned goods, which were donated to the Vickery Meadows Food Pantry (https://www.facebook.com/pages/Vickery-Meadow-Food-Pantry/714485935237286) on April 26. Earlier in the week, the corporate team had the chance to volunteer with the North Texas Food Bank (https://www.ntfb.org/) where they sorted 7,672 pounds of food donations which equated to 6,394 meals for those in need in the Dallas area.

###

About Knightvest Management:

Founded in 2007 by David Moore and KC Kronbach, Dallas-based Knightvest manages more than $1.5 billion in multifamily assets and provides exceptional management services to approximately 50 communities and 16,000 units. With a commitment to excellence, Knightvest has established a strong reputation for turning around troubled assets and maintains a culture of respect and integrity by treating residents fairly, providing outsized risk-adjusted returns and attracting and retaining top talent. For more information, visit http://www.knightvestmanagement.com/.

Contact
C. Pharr & Co. for Knightvest
***@pharrpr.com
End
Source:Knightvest Management
Email:***@pharrpr.com Email Verified
Tags:National Volunteer Month, Donate, North Texas Food Bank
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
C. Pharr and Co. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share