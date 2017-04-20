News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Knightvest Fights Hunger with Company-Wide 'Food Fight'
Knightvest hosts first-ever food drive, volunteer day as part of National Volunteer Month
###
About Knightvest Management:
Founded in 2007 by David Moore and KC Kronbach, Dallas-based Knightvest manages more than $1.5 billion in multifamily assets and provides exceptional management services to approximately 50 communities and 16,000 units. With a commitment to excellence, Knightvest has established a strong reputation for turning around troubled assets and maintains a culture of respect and integrity by treating residents fairly, providing outsized risk-adjusted returns and attracting and retaining top talent. For more information, visit http://www.knightvestmanagement.com/
Contact
C. Pharr & Co. for Knightvest
***@pharrpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse