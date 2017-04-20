 
Roadwork in Arches NP Creates Challenges for Visitors, Moab Adventure Center Adds Programs, Options

Extensive Road Construction Projects Close Park Roads from 7 am to 7 pm Sunday through Thursday through November.
 
 
Iconic Delicate Arch
Iconic Delicate Arch
 
MOAB, Utah - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The biggest attraction in Moab, Utah is Arches National Park (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/sightseeing/arches.php). Last year this international icon drew a record-breaking 1,585,718 visitors who explored the park both day and night. In 2017 the region anticipates even more visitors. However, because of road crews working here at night, explorations of Arches will be limited to 12 daylight-only hours (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) Sunday through Thursday.

One company already has plans in place to assure that visitors won't be disappointed because of the limited park access that continues through Nov. 30, 2017.

"Word has gotten out that Moab is super cool," says Jamie Pearce, manager of Moab Adventure Center (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/). "We're ready for the crowds. However, especially with the challenges tourists will face this year, we are here to help educate visitors to the fact that there is so much more to do in Moab than Arches. Also open for exploration nearby are Canyonlands National Park (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/sightseeing/canyonland...), Deadhorse Point State Park (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/sightseeing/deadhorse.php), and Manti-La Sal National Forest (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/sightseeing/forests.php), just to name a few."

To help adjust for evening park closures, Moab Adventure Center has added a daily morning option, Arches National Park Adventure Tour that meets at the Center at 7 a.m. daily and returns at 12:15 p.m. From a special touring vehicle guests view famous landmarks and vistas while also enjoying short guided hikes to a collection of spectacular arches.

For travelers whose hearts are set on sunset, on Friday and Saturday evenings only Arches National Park Sunset Discovery via sightseeing van is available. Views of famous Balanced Rock, Courthouse Towers, La Sal Mountains, Petrified Dunes, and Panorama Point highlight the trip. Short guided walks to the North and South Window Arches, Turret Arch, and the legendary Delicate Arch Overlook only get better as the setting sun paints the surrounding sandstone monoliths and mountains brilliant hues of red and orange.

The local experts at the Moab Adventure Center also suggest a Sunset Hummer Safari (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/trips/hummer/sunset.php) that winds guests through sandstone hills, washes and draws outside of town before serving refreshments at a spectacular vista.

"If visitors are not interested in being driven, we'll help them understand the park layout and assesses how much/little activity and time they want to spend in Arches. Once we have that understanding and present them with all the options, we can help them build the perfect Moab itinerary for their budget and desires," Pearce adds.

Other ways to experience the park in daylight hours includes a 30-minute flightseeing option, Arches and Towers 30 min Tour, over classic formations such as Courthouse Towers, North and South Window Arches, Delicate Arch, Devil's Garden, the Colorado River, Fisher Towers, and Castle Valley.

Hopping on mountain bikes is also an option. For example, Courthouse Loop: Easy is a great introductory ride that's perfect for novices or families with younger children that overlooks the Windows section of Arches National Park.

Another option for exploring Arches might be signing up for a Private Photography / Scenery Tour. Guides assure that guests will be able to position cameras for the most photogenic views.

"When ultimate flexibility, privacy and overall control matter, a private, custom trip (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/trips/private-tours/) is the best answer," adds Pearce.

"Of course," she points out, "the signature trip from Moab Adventure Center is a rafting adventure down the Colorado River (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/trips/rafting/) which borders Arches National Park to the southeast as it cuts through Castle Valley." Offered are half and full day trips as well as a popular overnighter with a full-service camp set up on a sandy beach.

About the Moab Adventure Center

Moab Adventure Center is a division of Western River Expeditions (www.westernriver.com) (http://www.westernriver.com%29/) an adventure travel company headquartered in Salt Lake City, with operations and offices in Moab and Fredonia, AZ. The company is the largest single tour provider in Moab. The Moab Adventure Center is located at 225 South Main St., Moab, UT 84532. For information and reservations please call (435) 259-7019 or (866) 904-1163 or send an email from http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/contact/. The center also has a 2,000-square-foot retail space selling adventure related gear, clothing and souvenirs.

Media Contact:

For media inquiries, interviews and photos please contact Widness & Wiggins PR:

Sara Widness: 802.234.6704 / sara@widnesspr.com

Dave Wiggins: 720.301.3822 / dave@travelnewssource.com

Click to Share