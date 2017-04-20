News By Tag
Roadwork in Arches NP Creates Challenges for Visitors, Moab Adventure Center Adds Programs, Options
Extensive Road Construction Projects Close Park Roads from 7 am to 7 pm Sunday through Thursday through November.
One company already has plans in place to assure that visitors won't be disappointed because of the limited park access that continues through Nov. 30, 2017.
"Word has gotten out that Moab is super cool," says Jamie Pearce, manager of Moab Adventure Center (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/)
To help adjust for evening park closures, Moab Adventure Center has added a daily morning option, Arches National Park Adventure Tour that meets at the Center at 7 a.m. daily and returns at 12:15 p.m. From a special touring vehicle guests view famous landmarks and vistas while also enjoying short guided hikes to a collection of spectacular arches.
For travelers whose hearts are set on sunset, on Friday and Saturday evenings only Arches National Park Sunset Discovery via sightseeing van is available. Views of famous Balanced Rock, Courthouse Towers, La Sal Mountains, Petrified Dunes, and Panorama Point highlight the trip. Short guided walks to the North and South Window Arches, Turret Arch, and the legendary Delicate Arch Overlook only get better as the setting sun paints the surrounding sandstone monoliths and mountains brilliant hues of red and orange.
The local experts at the Moab Adventure Center also suggest a Sunset Hummer Safari (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
"If visitors are not interested in being driven, we'll help them understand the park layout and assesses how much/little activity and time they want to spend in Arches. Once we have that understanding and present them with all the options, we can help them build the perfect Moab itinerary for their budget and desires," Pearce adds.
Other ways to experience the park in daylight hours includes a 30-minute flightseeing option, Arches and Towers 30 min Tour, over classic formations such as Courthouse Towers, North and South Window Arches, Delicate Arch, Devil's Garden, the Colorado River, Fisher Towers, and Castle Valley.
Hopping on mountain bikes is also an option. For example, Courthouse Loop: Easy is a great introductory ride that's perfect for novices or families with younger children that overlooks the Windows section of Arches National Park.
Another option for exploring Arches might be signing up for a Private Photography / Scenery Tour. Guides assure that guests will be able to position cameras for the most photogenic views.
"When ultimate flexibility, privacy and overall control matter, a private, custom trip (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
"Of course," she points out, "the signature trip from Moab Adventure Center is a rafting adventure down the Colorado River (http://www.moabadventurecenter.com/
About the Moab Adventure Center
Moab Adventure Center is a division of Western River Expeditions
Media Contact:
For media inquiries, interviews and photos please contact Widness & Wiggins PR:
Sara Widness: 802.234.6704 / sara@widnesspr.com
Dave Wiggins: 720.301.3822 / dave@travelnewssource.com
Contact
Widness & Wiggins PR
***@travelnewssource.com
