 
News By Tag
* Us Marine Corps
* Custom Decals
* MOS Decals
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Apparel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Antonio
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120

US Marine Corps Custom MOS Decals

The US Marine Corps Custom MOS Decals were created to give every Marine the oppurtunity to rep their MOS no matter how rare it is! Get yours today! Semper Fi!
 
 
US Marine Corps Custom MOS Decals
US Marine Corps Custom MOS Decals
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Us Marine Corps
* Custom Decals
* MOS Decals

Industry:
* Apparel

Location:
* San Antonio - Texas - US

SAN ANTONIO - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Represent your MOS with these new US Marine Corps Custom MOS Decals!  Each Mission Occupational Specialty in the Marine Corps is vital to one another.  Without each MOS, the body of the Marine Corps would fail.  The Marine Corps needs the Headquarters Elements, Combat Elements, Logistics Elements, and the Air Elements to be a well oiled killing machine!

Devil Dog Shirts understands the importance that every MOS represents in painting the elaborate mosaic that is our Corps!  This is why we created the USMC Custom MOS Decals.  We wanted to give every Marine the opportunity to rep their MOS, no matter how rare it is.  Semper Fidelis!

Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.

Our Gear

All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.

USMC Custom MOS Decals

• Marine Corps MOS Decals Made in America
• Original military graphics
• Outdoor rated vinyl
• Die cut with permanent adhesive
• Approved by the United States Marine Corps Trademark & Licensing

Sizes range from 4 to 18 inches.  Colors are Blood Stripe, Olive Drab, and Red!

Our Team

Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!

To get this item use this link:  https://devildogshirts.com/product/doggy-bag/usmc-custom-...

For more information on this product and more, visit us at Devil Dog Shirts at www.devildogshirts.com
End
Source:devildogshirts.com
Email:***@devildogshirts.com Email Verified
Tags:Us Marine Corps, Custom Decals, MOS Decals
Industry:Apparel
Location:San Antonio - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Devil Dog Shirts News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 26, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share