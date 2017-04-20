News By Tag
US Marine Corps Custom MOS Decals
The US Marine Corps Custom MOS Decals were created to give every Marine the oppurtunity to rep their MOS no matter how rare it is! Get yours today! Semper Fi!
Devil Dog Shirts has the Courage to be Honorable and Committed to our fellow Marines. We strive to perpetuate the Warrior Ethos in our Corps by creating the best gear a gun-slinger can get! All of our apperal is made right here in the United States of America. We stand by our country and our fellow Marines as our nation moves forward.
Our Gear
All of Devil Dog Shirts apparel is Made in America. Even in a competitive marketplace Devil Dog Shirts stands by this decision out of principle. Getting materials and printing locally in CONUS helps us to ensure customer quality for our fellow Marines and family.
USMC Custom MOS Decals
• Marine Corps MOS Decals Made in America
• Original military graphics
• Outdoor rated vinyl
• Die cut with permanent adhesive
• Approved by the United States Marine Corps Trademark & Licensing
Sizes range from 4 to 18 inches. Colors are Blood Stripe, Olive Drab, and Red!
Our Team
Our team of Marine Corps vets play a central part in the quality products created at devildogshirts.com . Devil Dog Shirts designs are licensed by the United States Marine Corps Trademark and Licensing Office. Our designs depict the Courage, Honor, and Commitment of Marines worldwide! Semper Fidelis!
