Whitelabel ITSolutions is Now Direct Peering With Google Inc
Whitelabel ITSolutions continues to expand relationships with more companies.
Peering
Peering is the direct interconnection between Google Inc.'s network (AS16591) and Whitelabel ITSolutions network to support the exchange of traffic. Networks peer to gain some combination of economic, performance and traffic control benefits.
Head over to Whitelabel ITSolutions to test the peering latency.
Established in 2015, Whitelabel ITSolutions is one of the most reliable colocation hosting providers in the United States. With our main data centers in New Jersey, Whitelabel ITSolutions is staffed with a certified team of engineers with a vision of delivering a fully integrated, trusted colocation hosting service. Whether you need a server, backup services or a place to host your full IT infrastructure, Whitelabel ITSolutions will be able to provide a plan for you all with an unparalleled 24/7 customer support available whenever and wherever our clients need it.
Whitelabel ITSolutions
***@whitelabelitsolutions.com
