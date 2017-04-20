 
Whitelabel ITSolutions is Now Direct Peering With Google Inc

Whitelabel ITSolutions continues to expand relationships with more companies.
 
HACKENSACK, N.J. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Whitelabel ITSolutions allows customers to access Google Internet Exchange over dedicated connectivity, by establishing a peering relationships with Google Inc. Our New Jersey-based data center and colocation services will have a direct peering connection with the cloud provider, allowing our customers to capitalize on Google Internet Exchange's compute, storage, networking, and big data capabilities.

Peering

Peering is the direct interconnection between Google Inc.'s network (AS16591) and Whitelabel ITSolutions network to support the exchange of traffic. Networks peer to gain some combination of economic, performance and traffic control benefits.

Head over to Whitelabel ITSolutions to test the peering latency.

Established in 2015, Whitelabel ITSolutions is one of the most reliable colocation hosting providers in the United States. With our main data centers in New Jersey, Whitelabel ITSolutions is staffed with a certified team of engineers with a vision of delivering a fully integrated, trusted colocation hosting service. Whether you need a server, backup services or a place to host your full IT infrastructure, Whitelabel ITSolutions will be able to provide a plan for you all with an unparalleled 24/7 customer support available whenever and wherever our clients need it.

Contact
Whitelabel ITSolutions
***@whitelabelitsolutions.com
End
Source:
Email:***@whitelabelitsolutions.com
Posted By:***@whitelabelitsolutions.com Email Verified
Tags:Data Center, Colocation
Industry:Technology
Location:Hackensack - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
