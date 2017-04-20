News By Tag
BCI of Worcester Takes Strides for 5K Run & Walk for Autism Acceptance
Worcester, MA based Behavioral Concepts, Inc. (BCI), is stepping up for the 5K Run & Walk for Autism Acceptance on Saturday, April 29 at DCR's Lake Park.
BCI's 5K team of seven staff has been fundraising and gearing up to walk/run in this event. BCI staff will also host a "Kids Corner" of activities and entertainment for all children, which will include spin art Frisbees, face painting, a photo booth with a "make your own" frame, kinetic sand tables, and more.
BCI, a company of behavioral clinicians specializing in the care of children with autism in Central Massachusetts, is a major sponsor of the 5K Run & Walk for Autism Acceptance with their contribution of $7,500.
"The Autism Resource Central's run/walk is BCI's signature event during National Autism Awareness month," said Jeff Robinson, Ph. D., BCI's founder and CEO. "We believe that the services provided to families by Autism Resource Central are critical to strengthening, educating and supporting families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder."
To learn more or make a donation, visit the 5K Run & Walk for Autism Acceptance fundraising page at: http://events.hmea.org/
HMEA's Autism Resource Central of Central Massachusetts is a non-profit organization that serves as an information and referral service for children and families affected by disorders within the Autism Spectrum; Autism, PDD NOS and Asperger's. Autism Resource Central supports the needs of more than 3,000 families in Central Massachusetts.
For more information about Autism Resource Central, visit autismresourcecentral.org.
About Behavioral Concepts, Inc. (BCI)
Founded in 2002, BCI provides educational, behavioral, consultative and assessment services to children with autism and their families. These services are based on the principles of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) and are tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients. BCI's goal is to maximize individual potential, increase independence and enhance clients' quality of life within their home, school and community.
BCI provides center- and home-based services through health insurance and is an approved provider of Specialty ABA Services for Early Intervention in Central Massachusetts. BCI's main care center, located at 345A Greenwood Street in Worcester, Massachusetts, offers intensive treatment for young children aged 3 to 6 years of age, an after-school program for all school aged children and a weekend social skills program. BCI offers similar services at a second location at 207 Authority Drive in Fitchburg, MA. BCI also provides in-home services within a one-hour radius of Worcester.
For complete information, visit http://bciaba.com or to arrange a consultation with a BCI clinician, call (508) 363-0200.
