United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties Names Board Member of First Quarter 2017

4.24 Board Member of the Quarter - James Halleran
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties (UWVFC) is pleased to name James Halleran, CPA its Board Member of First Quarter 2017.

Halleran, who serves as board chair, is a partner at James Moore & Co. CPAs and Consultants. and dedicates his time to improving the capacity of local nonprofits to provide services through the Strategic Nonprofit Alliance Partnership (SNAP) program and on the United Way board. He also is a member and former treasurer of the Daytona Beach Rotary Club.

Halleran has been a huge advocate for the United Way's community impact model and has been instrumental in the transition to this new and dynamic funding cycle.

Dennis Burns, CEO of UWVFC credits Halleran for his strong leadership on the board and for his support of the community.

"With great appreciation for James' commitment to United Way board, our staff, and our community impact cabinet, we present this plaque to him," said Dennis Burns, CEO of UWVFC. "We are incredibly grateful to James for all the time he dedicates to our organization and to our community as a whole."

About The United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties

The United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations.  Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund more than 48 programs from 28 local partner agencies.  For more information, please visit http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564) if you or someone you know needs help or wants to learn how to Give, Advocate, or Volunteer.

