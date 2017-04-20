 
Industry News





April 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
26252423222120


Future First Partners with UpsideLMS to bring the Best Value SaaS LMS to Sweden and EU

Future First and UpsideLMS announce a strategic partnership for UpsideLMS, the Best Value SaaS Learning Management System.
 
 
PUNE, India - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Future First, a leading Consulting, eLearning and Training company in Sweden, has extended its services and solutions portfolio with UpsideLMS, the Best Value SaaS Learning Management System. This comes as a part of the partnership between the two eLearning leaders, Future First and Upside Learning, which brings a world-class learning platform, UpsideLMS, to Sweden and EU.

UpsideLMS, a winner of over 20 awards and recognitions that is trusted by hundreds and thousands of learners, has always enjoyed a global presence. With a view to strengthening this presence further and giving wings to its on-ground representation, the company was on the lookout for capable partners worldwide.

Future First, with its extensive experience in developing various types of educational solutions and several packaged solutions to help companies in Sweden and EU to make cost-effective investments in learning, and Upside Learning, with its Best Value Learning Management Platform, were a perfect marriage as both leverage each other's strengths and brand equities leading to a mutually beneficial relationship.

"We are very pleased to form a strategic partnership with Future First. By combining UpsideLMS' expertise in managing L&D activities easily and cost-effectively, with Future First's vision of providing best-in-class training programs, we can define exciting new opportunities for the Learning Management System in Sweden and EU." said Amit Gautam, Director - UpsideLMS and Co-founder - Upside Learning.

Seconding this thought is Future First's CEO, Malin Hydén. She says, "UpsideLMS is a perfect example of a Learning Management System that's not only feature-rich but has an attractive price point which ensures best value for organizations. I see UpsideLMS as a great addition to Future First's solutions basket and I am confident that it will be a great fit for organizations in Sweden (and EU), which need a robust, innovative, comprehensive and cost-effective learning platform."

About Future First

With over 20 years of experience in developing digital strategy for learning organizations and more than 150 completed eLearning projects, Future First is a Sweden-based leader in Learning Consultant services and e-learning solutions that enhance the learning in organizations. It offers both tailor-made and packaged solutions to help companies make the most cost-effective decision on how to secure knowledge or implement change.

https://futurefirst.se
