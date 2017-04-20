News By Tag
Icertis Expands Global Presence, Appoints Former IBM Executive to Head EMEA Operations
Enterprise Contract Management Leader Adds Martin Mohr to Leadership Team to Aggressively Expand EMEA Footprint
"We are continuing to experience significant demand for the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform in EMEA, and the company is poised for continued rapid growth in the region," said Samir Bodas, CEO and cofounder of Icertis. "Martin's deep experience in working with customers to solve their hardest business problems and proven track record of building win-win relationships with partners make him the perfect leader to lead Icertis' business in EMEA."
"There is immense opportunity in the EMEA market for Icertis' solutions, especially as we see companies deal with increased business velocity, ramifications from events like Brexit, and competition in a flattening world," said Martin Mohr on his appointment as the VP and GM of EMEA Operations at Icertis. "I am excited to lead Icertis in the region to help customers address these challenges and opportunities with Icertis' best-of-breed contract management platform. Moreover, I am impressed with Icertis' culture and values, and they deeply align with my own."
More than 750,000 subscribers trust Icertis to manage over 2.5 million contracts in over 90 countries. One of the earliest adopters of Microsoft Azure, Icertis holds the distinction as one of the first enterprise business application software platforms to go live in Microsoft's German Cloud data centers. The sophistication of the ICM platform has been recognized by leading industry analyst firms, Gartner and Forrester, and the accelerated demand for the platform led to the company's recent $25 million Series C (https://www.icertis.com/
Caglayan Arkan, General Manager of Worldwide Manufacturing and Resources at Microsoft said, "It's a pleasure working alongside Icertis to drive innovation in the manufacturing industry. Our customers are excited about new digital capabilities like the Icertis Contract Management platform that can help transform their business."
Icertis will be demoing the company's ICM platform along with Microsoft at Hannover Messe April 24-28 at Hall 7, Booth C40.
For more information on the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform, click here (https://www.icertis.com/
About Icertis
Icertis is the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud. Icertis Contract Management (ICM) is an innovative, easy-to-use platform that is highly configurable and continually adapts to complex business needs. Today, ICM is used to manage 2+ million contracts, by 750,000+ users, in 90+ countries and 40+ languages. With its intelligent workflow and built-in analytics, ICM provides ongoing contractual insights and best-of-breed contract management. ICM enables customers to increase compliance, improve governance, mitigate risk and enhance user productivity, thereby maximizing ROI and accelerating time to value across the global enterprise. For more information, visit www.icertis.com.
Icertis Media Contact:
Sarah Nickell
Barokas Public Relations for Icertis
icertis@barokas.com
303-895-5673
