Grab the Power of Google Customer Reviews to Increase eCommerce Sales
Our Google Trusted Store Plugin is Now Updated to Google Customer Reviews
Merchants who already were in Google Trusted Store using ExportFeed have been migrated to Google Customer Reviews by Google and now you can use our updated plugin.
With the updated plugin, we have integrated:
· Survey opt-in module
· The badge code
As stated in Google blog, "With customer Reviews, you can collect valueable reviews about your business for free." You can boast about your seller ratings from Google in Google Merchant, Text Ads, and Your Site too.
About Survey opt-in module: This module asks the customers whether they want to take part in the Google Customer Reviews program. It sends the transaction information to Google such as:
· Merchant Id
· Order Id
· Customer email
· Customer Country code
· Year, month and day
· How the opt-in is displayed
Since this information is crucial to Google and to you as well, GCR program requires https on your order confirmation pages. One of the points to take care about is if you are using third party check-out, you will need to redirect the users to your site for confirmation.
About GCR Badge: Alike the GTS badge, the GCR badge will help in generating sales for your store by increasing the social proof for your business. However, the GCR has only taken the Seller Rating from the old GTS program.
GCR provides ratings based on the feedbacks and ratings that are provided by the customers through the survey opt-in module and displays the badge according to that on your website.
The GCR can be activated from your Google Merchant Center account under the Merchant Center Programs. If you have not yet activated your Google Trusted Store and/or Google Customer Review, we recommend you to act now to improve your goodwill and the ROI of your eCommerce Store.
You can grab our GTS/GCR plugin to make the integration of GCR easy from here: https://shop.exportfeed.com/
