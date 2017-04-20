 
Contify opens up its award-winning Market Intelligence platform with the launch of APIs

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - April 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Contify, the winner of Frost & Sullivan's New Product Innovation award, today announced the launch of Contify APIs - a customizable solution for companies to integrate human-curated market intelligence into their internal and customer facing applications.

Contify collects, organizes, and curates insights on Competitors, Customers, and Key Topics across industries. Companies can now access these insights through Contify APIs. These insights are sourced from the news, corporate, government and regulatory websites, and the social web including blogs, Twitter, Facebook, and Youtube.

On the heels of this launch, Contify also onboarded DemandFarm - a Key Account Management platform - as its first API customer. DemandFarm is using Contify APIs to get intelligence on companies and key people directly into its app. Commenting on their decision to choose Contify, Milind Katti, Co-founder & CEO of DemandFarm said, "Contify APIs are easy to use and helped us to quickly launch a differentiating feature. Just the number of additional inquiries based on this feature are sufficient to justify the investment."

Mohit Bhakuni, Founder & CEO, Contify, said, "We are thrilled to have DemandFarm as our customer. Insights delivered in DemandFarm's app show how our APIs enable the seamless integration of market intelligence into apps. The possibilities of integration are limited only by our imagination."

Explaining the decision to launch the APIs, Mr. Bhakuni added, "Today, companies want solutions that weave external and internal data together for better decision making. Our APIs now make it possible for businesses to integrate intelligence from public online sources with their internal data stored in ERPs and custom applications giving their teams a 360-degree view. Using our APIs, businesses can now take advantage of Contify's scalable market intelligence solutions that are powered by our platform, built over the last 5 years, using machine learning and text analytics."

Learn more about Contify at http://www.contify.com/

About Contify
Contify is a market intelligence company developing groundbreaking products using machine learning, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and human curation. Contify is the only market intelligence product that has packed machine and human intelligence into one unified solution.The company counts some of the world's leading businesses as its customers including KPMG, Wipro, BCG, ZTE Telecom and ZS Associates among many others. Contify has won the prestigious Frost & Sullivan New Product Innovation Award (http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contify-wins-fros...) for Competitive Intelligence Platforms.

About DemandFarm
DemandFarm is a Key Account Management platform that sits on top of CRM systems. It's offering is an easy-to-use cloud technology native to Salesforce, that can adapt to any Key Account Management (sales) methodology. It addresses the unique challenges [of process, insights, and follow-through] faced by B2B Companies [that deliver complex, large-scale, high-value solutions to their Strategic Accounts]. DemandFarm is headquartered in New York with offices in Gurgaon, India.

Amir Moin, Contify
***@contify.com
