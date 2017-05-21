News By Tag
Todd Rundgren Bringing Elaborate Production Concert to South Bend, IN at Morris PAC on June 6
The nearly 2 hour production includes large video walls, Rundgren's touring band, two female dancers/background singers, multiple outfit changes, and more.
"This is a culmination of several shows I've been doing," Rundgren said. It will encompass songs from his new CD ('White Knight'), more recent material ("so it doesn't look like I wrote it and then abandoned it," he said), and then a combination of more familiar songs and the so-called deep cuts. "There will be costume changes," he promised.
Joining Todd for the tour will be his band that includes guitarist Jesse Gress (Guitar Player Magazine), drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes), Kasim Sulton (Utopia), Greg Hawkes (The Cars), and the Global Girls.
The concert is being presented by RundgrenRadio.com. Tickets are available now at http://morriscenter.org/
