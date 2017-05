Todd Rundgren Bringing Elaborate Production Concert to South Bend, IN at Morris PAC on June 6

The nearly 2 hour production includes large video walls, Rundgren's touring band, two female dancers/background singers, multiple outfit changes, and more.

Todd Rundgren (photo by Sharon Riggins Berwald)

-- Music icon Todd Rundgren will be bringing his "White Knight The ChivalRock Tour " to the spectacular Morris Performing Arts Center in South Bend, IN on June 6, 2017. The new tour is the most elaborate production since Rundgren's shows with his band Utopia in the 1970s and includes a full band, singers and dancers and lots of technological glitz."This is a culmination of several shows I've been doing," Rundgren said. It will encompass songs from his new CD ('White Knight'), more recent material ("so it doesn't look like I wrote it and then abandoned it," he said), and then a combination of more familiar songs and the so-called deep cuts. "There will be costume changes," he promised.Joining Todd for the tour will be his band that includes guitarist Jesse Gress (Guitar Player Magazine), drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes), Kasim Sulton (Utopia), Greg Hawkes (The Cars), and the Global Girls.The concert is being presented by RundgrenRadio.com. Tickets are available now at http://morriscenter.org/ event/todd-rundgren/ or by calling 574-251-9190. A limited amount of VIP tickets are available that include a meet-n-greet with Rundgren.https://youtu.be/J-7QRtSa114