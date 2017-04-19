News By Tag
Brawn, Brains and Beauty: Zurn Unveils the Sundara™ Solid Surface Handwashing System
Ideal for Architects Seeking Superior Design and User Experience for Modern Restrooms
Long recognized as the industry-leading manufacturer of high-performance engineered water solutions, Zurn now introduces the Sundara™ Handwashing System, a modern, architecturally-
Visit: www.zurn.com/
Crafted by world-class industrial designers, the "beauty" of the Sundara Handwashing System is found in its superior form and function, combining a seamless countertop and basin design with curated faucets and soap dispensers to match. "Sundara is a complete solution that architects will be proud to present to their customers," says Kevin Gannon, Product Manager of Finish Plumbing Products for Zurn. "It brings style and elegance to the commercial restroom."
The "brawn" of Sundara is found in its durable solid surface construction. Made from a proprietary mix of materials, the product is easy to maintain and scratch and stain resistant, preserving the beauty of the solid surface material. In addition, Sundara has a 300 lb. load rating to assure vandal prevention. Whether installed during a renovation using the familiar wall-hanging system, or leveraging Zurn's industry-leading carrier system for new construction, Sundara offers the most robust hand washing solution for commercial applications.
The "brains" of Sundara lies in the research results that drove the project from inception to delivery. In developing the Sundara Handwashing System, Zurn interviewed 150 architects and designers, completed 10,000+ hours of research, and created 26 trial prototypes. Through further testing and validation, Zurn finalized the concepts to three designs. The Sundara Reef, Drift, and Float designs allow architects to make a contemporary statement and provide their customers with more than the mundane styles of traditional lavatory and faucet combinations.
Sundara, a Hindi word for "beautiful", focuses on the sensory perceptions of the user. "The Sundara basins give users the personal space they desire, and it helps users feel comfortable during the hand washing experience,"
The Sundara system is available in seven different basin colors across the three distinct, stylish designs. Available in single-, double-, and triple-basin configurations, Sundara affords a variety of options to meet numerous restroom footprints while still maintaining each user's personal space. Three sets of curated faucet and soap dispensers, available in multiple finishes, lend a coordinated look and matched performance.
Because the Zurn Sundara Handwashing System is an "all-in-one-
For more information about Sundara, including spec sheets, BIM files, standards compliance, and other digital resources, visit the Sundara Handwashing System website: www.zurn.com/
Visit Zurn at AIA 2017 in Orlando (Booth #2803) to learn more about Sundara!
About Zurn Industries
Zurn Industries, LLC is a recognized leader in commercial, municipal, healthcare and industrial markets. Zurn offers the largest breadth of engineered water solutions, including a wide spectrum of sustainable plumbing products. Zurn delivers total building solutions for new construction and retrofit applications that enhance any building's environment. For more information, visit Zurn.com
