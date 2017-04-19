 
GeoComm Publishes NG9-1-1 GIS Case Study

GeoComm Publishes Case Study Highlighting the State of Iowa's Path to GIS Data Readiness for NG9-1-1
 
 
SAINT CLOUD, Minn. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- GeoComm is pleased to announce the release of a case study highlighting the State of Iowa's journey to NG9-1-1 GIS data readiness.  The case study identifies Iowa's overall goals for the project, the project results, and the challenges they faced along the way.

The case study outlines the feasible and straightforward steps the State of Iowa took to achieve NG9-1-1 GIS data readiness.  Their process started with assessing the current state of the GIS data in each of the 99 counties throughout Iowa, improving the GIS data based on the results of the assessment, and developing a maintenance plan for the GIS data to ensure accurate call routing in the eventual NG9-1-1 system.

In addition to outlining the tasks Iowa took to achieve NG9-1-1 GIS readiness, this case study also identifies the project value Iowa has identified as a result of the project.  These project values outline some of the benefits of time and investment that Iowa has already seen.  Some examples include:  compliance with industry standards, standardized statewide NG9-1-1 GIS dataset, and consistent GIS data maintenance workflow processes throughout the state.

"GeoComm is privileged to work side-by-side with State and local agencies in Iowa to improve Public Safety GIS data integrity and standardization.  We want to thank the State and supporting County agencies for allowing us to share their journey to NG9-1-1 GIS data readiness."  Todd Pieper, Vice President of Client Services

CLICK HERE (http://www.geo-comm.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Iowa-c...) to read the case study.

About GeoComm:  GeoComm was founded in 1995 to provide county governments with turnkey emergency 9-1-1 development services. Over the subsequent 21 years, the company has grown to serve local, regional, statewide, and military agencies in forty-nine states, helping to keep more than 100 million people safe.  Today, GeoComm has a national reputation as a leading provider of public safety GIS systems that route emergency calls to the appropriate call center, map the caller's location on call taker or dispatcher maps, and guide emergency responders to the scene of the accident on mobile displays within police, fire and ambulance vehicles.  Our NG9-1-1 GIS solutions provide GIS data quality control, transformation, a nd aggregation services as well NG9-1-1 system emergency call routing. To learn more about GeoComm, please visit www.geo-comm.com

Contact
Amanda Romaine
***@geo-comm.com
