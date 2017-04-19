 
News By Tag
* Fashion
* Bows
* Charity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


The Little Dapper Collection Launches 'Little Hero' Bears For Hope and Healing

Chicago-Based Bow Tie Fashion Company teams with Virginia-Based Girl Accessories to Donate Exclusive Bears to Little Boys and Girls with Special Needs In Chicago Area Hospitals.
 
 
Little Hero Bears
Little Hero Bears
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Fashion
Bows
Charity

Industry:
Fashion

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

CHICAGO - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- The Little Dapper Collection (TLDC) is pleased to announce the release of their newest Little Hero Bears Collection. TLDC will partner with Petals by Wanda to create teddy bears with custom designed bow ties and bows for both little girls and boys with special needs to give them  a sense of hope and healing.Throughout the month of April and May, The Little Dapper Collection will donate the Little Hero Bears to Chicagoland hospitals, including its first stop at Shriners Hospital for Children®-Chicago.

"Because our brand is primed to revolutionize the way parents dress infant and toddler boys, wenot only wanted to give bears to boys with special needs, but partner with Petals by Wanda to design custom hair bows for Little Hero so the little girls won't feel left out, said Genesis Emery, Founder and Creative Director of The Little Dapper Collection.

The Little Hero Bears will be personally given out to the children at Shriners Hospital for Children®-Chicago on Thursday, May 4th at 2:30pm.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Little Dapper Collection and their initiative to  bring awareness towards children-related causes," said Wanda Jones, founder and CEO of Petals by Wanda. "With The Little Dapper Collection being based in Chicago, and our company being based in Norfolk, VA, I highly believe that we can make a huge difference and take Little Hero Bears to children-based hospitals nationwide."

"One of the things that makes me the happiest is the ability to touch someone's life. And because I love children so much, I wanted to create stylish bears to help embark on a journey to increase awareness about special needs and chronic medical illnesses," said Emery

You can find The Little Dapper Collection's and Petals by Wanda's new 'Spring Collection' on the Little Hero Bears. To purchase both bows separately, customers can visit www.thelittledappercollection.com and www.petalsbywanda.net.

-30-

ABOUT THE LITTLE DAPPER COLLECTION

The Little Dapper Collection (TLDC) is a Chicago-based fashion company that creates stunning bow tie collections designed and produced locally for infant and toddler boys. The company pledges to donate a portion of its revenue to a rotating partnership of charities and non-profits. For more information, visitwww.thelittledappercollection.com.

ABOUT PETALS BY WANDA

Founded in 2011, Petals by Wanda is a Virginia-based, custom-made girl bow accessory brand that brings uniqueness with current trends and styles that are appropriate for any occasion.  These creative designs include tutus, hair bows, fascinators, baby bow sandals, head bands, wrist and lapel corsages. All bows are handcrafted and heat sealed to prevent fraying and treated to hold their shape for long lasting quality and durability.  For more information visit www.petalsbywanda.net.

Media Contact
LaQuita Washington
312-560-6111
***@studiotwentyfivechi.com
End
Source:The Little Dapper Collection
Email:***@studiotwentyfivechi.com Email Verified
Tags:Fashion, Bows, Charity
Industry:Fashion
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Studio Twenty Five Consulting PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share