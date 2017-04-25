 
Local Web Design Company Educates Other Businesses Through Workshops

 
 
1
1
 
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Josh Griffin and Philip Turner, Creative Boro's founders, understand the crucial role a functional, well-designed website plays in contemporary business. They've been building them for businesses for the last year. Now, they want to give something back to the business community that supports them. To celebrate its 1 year anniversary, Creative Boro is offering website planning workshops for Murfreesboro and Nashville-area businesses.

"Many business owners get lured into trying to build their own websites by promises of simplicity. It's only later that they discover that drag-and-drop website editors and pre-made themes often lack the features or functionality the business requires," Griffin explains. "There are still numerous details that need management once the website is built, such as security updates or adjustments for changes in SEO algorithms."

Even if businesses choose to outsource website building and maintenance, it doesn't mean they'll get quality products or services. Businesses can't evaluate those products or services without understanding the full range of factors that drive website success or failure. That is where Creative Boro's workshops come into the picture.

The purpose of the workshops is to educate businesses about the absolute must-haves for a website. The workshop will cover areas including web design, security and hosting, as well as maintenance. "This workshop is a must for anyone that manages their own site or wants to hire someone to do it for them using our checklist approach," says Griffin. It arms businesses with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their existing sites or any future websites they might build.

The main takeaway from the workshops is the checklist. As Philip Turner puts it, "Businesses leave with a comprehensive checklist of items to ensure their website is a valuable business asset." The checklist serves as a reference tool for evaluating outsourced options, assessing current websites and defining what an in-house team needs to get into place for a business website.

Businesses can look for upcoming workshops here. https://creativeboro.com/services/workshop-schedule/

About Creative Boro https://creativeboro.com/

Creative Boro provides Marketing Ready Websites, SEO, Hosting, and Support to Business Owners and Professionals. The company prides itself on beautifully-crafted, custom designs with full service support options that help businesses grow, gain a competitive advantage and connect with new customers during their buying process.

Contact
Creative Boro
Josh Griffin or Phillip Turner
615-900-4137
***@creativeboro.com
