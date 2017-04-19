News By Tag
Yaskawa Motoman Educates Students About Automation Career Paths
Yaskawa Motoman hosted approximately 400 students. Schools, universities and career centers represented include: Brookville Intermediate School, Dayton Early College Academy, Grant Career Center, Horizon Science Academy, Lakota Local School, Ohio Northern University, Project Lead the Way Program, Tolles Career and Technical Center, Troy Christian High School, West Carrollton High School and Wright State University.
"It was a great event, and one that I am sure helped several to select appropriate career choices for their future," shared Tobin Huebner, engineering design instructor, Grant Career Center (Bethel, OH). "Upon stopping for lunch, the students could not order efficiently, as they were talking 'shop' about what they saw and wanted to do with their new-found knowledge."
In 2010, Congress officially designated the second full week of April as National Robotics Week. 2017 commemorates the eighth year for National Robotics Week, and its purpose is to increase public awareness of the growing importance of robotics as a key technology for our nation's economy. More importantly, it aims to nurture interest in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics)
"Yaskawa Motoman is playing an active role in workforce development by creating career pathways for students in robotics and advanced manufacturing. We are helping to fill the job gap and growing our economy by providing opportunities for schools to participate in co-op programs and internships for students, conducting tours of our facility and supporting regional and events like National Robotics Week," said Bob Graff, senior sales manager, education.
Yaskawa Motoman is dedicated to helping advance the career paths of the next generation of industrial automation workers. Pursuing an educational path of STEM courses will impact not only a student's career but also the future of industry in the United States.
About Yaskawa Motoman
Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 360,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application;
