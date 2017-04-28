US Based MAGNIVIA VENTURES Launches A New Cross-Border Venture Incubation Program

The First International Chapter Launched In Association With ICICI Bank in INDIA.

Abhi Anuket Founder, Magnivia Ventures

End

-- US based MAGNIVIA VENTURES has launched a cross-border startup incubation program in association with ICICI Bank in India.This is the first international chapter of the cross-border program that has been launched in 2017 by the privately held firm.Magnivia Ventures, a strategic investment and venture development firm headquartered in New Jersey, has inked an agreement with ICICI Bank, India's largest private sector bank by consolidated assets to launch the India chapter of its cross-border venture incubation program. The program is co-managed by the two entities, overseen by Abhi Anuket, the Founder of Magnivia Ventures. The program has been designed and developed by Abhi Anuket, a FinTech and Enterprise Technology focused entrepreneur, investor and growth strategy advisor primarily based in US.Beginning March 15th 2017, FinTech and Enterprise Solutions focused startups at an early growth stage from international markets and India will be able to submit their POC and pitch to Magnivia Ventures directly to qualify for this program. Typically, the startups should have already generated some revenues and would be on track to raise a late seed or Series A round of financing (ideally, at least $500K-$650K should have been raised by the applicants).Selected startups would get access to a long term incubation program through this channel. These technology companies and teams will be able to work with the team at Magnivia Ventures as well as ICICI Bank to further validate, develop and grow their platforms or ventures in an open innovation type format. They will be given access to additional support including - direct access to venture capital financing, debt financing, technology advisory, mentoring, talent sourcing, solution sales enablement in new markets or regions, cross-border growth or exit opportunities among other things.The program will last 6 months at least, for selected startups. Admission to the program has begun a rolling basis beginning March 15th 2017.Abhi Anuket, the Founder and Principal of Magnivia Ventures said "We are very pleased to announce our alliance with ICICI Bank for the India chapter of the strategic, cross-border incubation program that we have just launched. We look to partner with institutions and teams, that deeply understand and appreciate the development of complex technological platforms. The Management at ICICI Bank has truly been consistent with their commitment to innovation. Their continued interest in innovation programs is one of the primary reasons why we are able to work with them. They are our anchor Bank partner for the India chapter of our cross-border program and we look forward to an exciting journey ahead with them and other participants."It is expected that other Enterprises and Corporations will be involved in this program as well. Opportunities for bespoke solution development will be proactively explored under the guidance of Magnivia Ventures and its corporate partners via this platform.Addressed to;Mr. Abhi AnuketFounder and Principal, Magnivia VenturesMr. Korey FisherAssociate and Program Manager, Magnivia Ventures