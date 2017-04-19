News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Worth Financial Group in Dallas, TX Chooses AdvisorVault to Make Their Cloud Storage 17a-4 Compliant
Worth Financial Group, a FINRA registered Broker-Dealer, has selected AdvisorVault's 17a-4 compliant remote archiving solution to make their Microsoft OneDrive compliant.
In addition, AdvisorVault manages the whole process – from identify what data needs to be add for 17a-4, to setting up the AdvisorVault software, and enabling full monitoring. In addition, AdvisorVault trains compliance officers to perform regular data compliance supervision of electronic records, making sure FINRA firms who use the cloud are fully compliant. AdvisorVault also provides its customers with the third-party storage letters, which ensures firms also achieve the D3P requirement of 17a-4 as well.
Specifically designed for small FINRA firms who need to outsource the archiving of electronic records for compliance, AdvisorVault's turn-key solution is priced at one low monthly fee and includes everything needed to fully satisfy compliance officers and auditors. By adding AdvisorVault, FINRA firms no longer need to worry if their cloud data is compliant. Any data uploaded to the cloud is automatically archived to AdvisorVault's 17a-4 systems and is retained for seven years in non-rewritable format, making any historical data readily accessible to key personnel.
AdvisorVault works with many Cloud solutions, including:
Dropbox,OneDrive,ShareFile,Google Docs, Amazon Web, Office 365, LiveDrive
About AdvisorVault
AdvisorVault is the only third-party provider that has created a complete solution to achieve compliance within the demands of SEC rule 17a-4. The product includes software to remotely archive data contained in books and records, emails, and any other records needed for disaster recovery. In addition, AdvisorVault provides all the tools necessary to supervise and download
archived records, which keep compliance officers and auditors happy in order to ensure the highest level of client confidence at all times.
To request a demo of the AdvisorVault solution, click on the link below:
www.advisorvault.org/
AdvisorVault Contact
Allan Lonz
President, AdvisorVault
alonz@advisorvault.org
www.advisorvault.org
direct: 416-985-0310
Toll free: 1-866-732-1407 ex 1
Contact
Allan Lonz
***@advisorvault.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse