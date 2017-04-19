 
Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Worth Financial Group in Dallas, TX Chooses AdvisorVault to Make Their Cloud Storage 17a-4 Compliant

Worth Financial Group, a FINRA registered Broker-Dealer, has selected AdvisorVault's 17a-4 compliant remote archiving solution to make their Microsoft OneDrive compliant.
 
 
DALLAS - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- "Small firms such as Worth Financial surely want to take advantage of cloud storage. It's a great way to store and share electronic records, but by default it's not 17a-4 compliant. The reason is, cloud services do not store data on non-rewritable disk, so records can be deleted or modified by anyone at any time. Therefore, firms using the cloud need to take an extra step," says Allan Lonz, President of AdvisorVault. "However, it's very easy to add AdvisorVault's archiving solution to cloud storage and make it compliant. It took about 20 minutes to make Worth compliant," added Lonz.

In addition, AdvisorVault manages the whole process – from identify what data needs to be add for 17a-4, to setting up the AdvisorVault software, and enabling full monitoring. In addition, AdvisorVault trains compliance officers to perform regular data compliance supervision of electronic records, making sure FINRA firms who use the cloud are fully compliant. AdvisorVault also provides its customers with the third-party storage letters, which ensures firms also achieve the D3P requirement of 17a-4 as well.

Specifically designed for small FINRA firms who need to outsource the archiving of electronic records for compliance, AdvisorVault's turn-key solution is priced at one low monthly fee and includes everything needed to fully satisfy compliance officers and auditors. By adding AdvisorVault, FINRA firms no longer need to worry if their cloud data is compliant. Any data uploaded to the cloud is automatically archived to AdvisorVault's 17a-4 systems and is retained for seven years in non-rewritable format, making any historical data readily accessible to key personnel.

AdvisorVault works with many Cloud solutions, including:

Dropbox,OneDrive,ShareFile,Google Docs, Amazon Web, Office 365, LiveDrive

About AdvisorVault

AdvisorVault is the only third-party provider that has created a complete solution to achieve compliance within the demands of SEC rule 17a-4.  The product includes software to remotely archive data contained in books and records, emails, and any other records needed for disaster recovery. In addition, AdvisorVault provides all the tools necessary to supervise and download
archived records, which keep compliance officers and auditors happy in order to ensure the highest level of client confidence at all times.

To request a demo of the AdvisorVault solution, click on the link below:

www.advisorvault.org/free-trial-offer

AdvisorVault Contact
Allan Lonz
President, AdvisorVault
alonz@advisorvault.org
www.advisorvault.org
direct: 416-985-0310
Toll free: 1-866-732-1407 ex 1

Click to Share