 
News By Tag
* eProseed
* Geoffroy de Lamalle
* Oracle
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Windhof
  Luxembourg
  Luxembourg
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


eProseed co-organizer of Oracle Integration & API Cloud CAB in London

 
 
Geoffroy de Lamalle, CEO, eProseed
Geoffroy de Lamalle, CEO, eProseed
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
eProseed
Geoffroy de Lamalle
Oracle

Industry:
Software

Location:
Windhof - Luxembourg - Luxembourg

Subject:
Events

WINDHOF, Luxembourg - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- eProseed will co-organize the forthcomingOracle Integration & API Cloud CAB Summit to be held in London. The summit will gather Oracle product managers, eProseed's highest skilled specialists, and forward-thinking customers from Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a region in which eProseed has 7 offices, in addition to its headquarters located in Luxembourg.

eProseed's CEO, Geoffroy de Lamalle, is proud to announce that the company will be the exclusive sponsor of the Oracle Integration & API Cloud CAB Summit for the EMEA region that will take place in London, United Kingdom, on May 9 & 10, 2017.

The Oracle Integration & API Cloud CAB Summit is an exclusive event where a group of selected participants drawn from multiple industries have the opportunity to engage in peer-to-peer dialogue, share best practices, participate in interactive sessions and demos, learn about product strategy roadmaps and latest product releases, provide feedback on product requirements, and even influence future product direction.

eProseed's ACE Directors and members of Oracle's Product Management and Engineering teams will discuss, with the participating customers, the transformation now taking place in the market as organizations are moving their business models to the cloud.

"The rapid adoption of cloud-based applications by the enterprise, combined with organizations' desire to integrate applications with mobile technologies, is dramatically increasing application integration complexity. With simplified cloud, mobile, on-premises and Internet of Things integration capabilities, all within a single platform, Oracle SOA Suite 12c meets this challenge and delivers faster time to integration, increased productivity and lower TCO", notes Geoffroy de Lamalle.

"In fact", he adds, "eProseed has recently recorded a number of significant achievements at the EMEA level, notably with production customer deployments of SOA Cloud Services and Mobile Cloud Services."

This edition of Oracle Integration & API Cloud CAB Summitwill explore in particular the new Oracle iPaaS integration services that enable users to quickly integrate on-premises and cloud, mobile or IoT applications, including Oracle Integration Cloud, Oracle SOA Cloud Service and Oracle API Manager Cloud Service.

About eProseed

eProseed is an ICT services provider and a software publisher. Honored with 14 Oracle Excellence Awards since its inception 7 years ago, and boasting 8 Oracle ACE Directors, eProseed is an Oracle Platinum Partner with in-depth expertise in Oracle Database, Oracle Fusion Middleware and Oracle Engineered Systems. eProseed is also the publisher of FSIP, a comprehensive financial supervision solution dedicated to Central Banks, Financial Regulators and Supervisory Authorities.

eProseed's portfolio of business applications and business accelerators is built on state-of-the-art, reliable technologies and sound knowledge of today's challenges, developed and maintained with the highest standards in mind. Comprehensive training and support are provided by eProseed's experts for both applications and underlying technologies.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, in the heart of Europe, eProseed has offices in Beirut (LB), Brussels (BE), Dubai (AE), London (UK), New York (USA), Porto (PT), Riyadh (SAU), Sydney (AU), and Utrecht (NL).

Visit us at http://www.eproseed.com

Contact
Alexandra Toma
***@eproseed.com
End
Source:
Email:***@eproseed.com
Posted By:***@eproseed.com Email Verified
Tags:eProseed, Geoffroy de Lamalle, Oracle
Industry:Software
Location:Windhof - Luxembourg - Luxembourg
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
eProseed PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share