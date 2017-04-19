News By Tag
Eastern Advertising Novelty Powered by Proforma Announces Relocation Due to Growth
Local Marketing and Branding Company Announces Growth with the Addition of New Service Offerings
Now more centrally located to better serve customers in Boston, Worcester and the Greater Springfield area, EAN powered by Proforma claims this move will allow for more flexibility as the company positions themselves for additional growth.
"The new location allows me the flexibility to be active in the community and support activities for my kids now in school with my residence in Holden," said Kwiatkowski. "I look forward to developing business relationships in the local Worcester County area and creating win-win growth opportunities."
In addition to the new location, Kwiatkowski has announced the introduction of a new suite of digital services for business to take advantage of to stay competitive including, website design, content marketing, SEO, reputation management, business listings tools, AdWords, Facebook and mobile marketing campaigns. These services are in addition to a full suite of marketing tools and resources including promotional products, apparel, printing and signage.
EAN powered by Proforma recognizes time is valuable & marketing results matter. As a half-billion dollar leader in marketing solutions, EAN powered by Proforma works with top suppliers in print, promo, apparel, digital marketing and multi-media to become the single-source provider for all marketing needs. Proforma has created competition in the marketplace to serve the best of the best offers in exclusive pricing & products. Proforma will streamline efficiencies, increase ROI & strengthen brand integrity, all while simplifying the process.
EAN powered by Proforma can be reached at 800.828.5603 or by visiting their website, EANProforma.com
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
Contact
Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
