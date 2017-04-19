Ginesys launches EasemyGST; ensures full GST compliance and ERP integration for SMEs

End

--Ginesys, the leading ERP solution provider company for retail businesses,has launched India's most comprehensive GST compliance and ERP integrated solution - EasemyGST. It is an innovative digital platform for businesses to switch their operations to GST tax regime. It provides a well-defined tax compliance technological solution incorporating the most secure and trustworthy computing."As the newly-constituted tax reform is just around the corner, all the tax compliances need to be fully met while ensuring zero disruption to businesses. EasemyGST is a secure easy-to-use platform with robust linkages to the govt GSTN database on one end and business processes through ERP on the users' end. It has pre-built connectors to major ERP providers such as Navision, SAP, Ginesys and many more,"The online portal allows enterprises to focus on their core business competencies, while taking the accountability of all the GST-filings work of respective companies on itself. The idea is to provide world-class tax compliance technological infrastructure to enterprises and partners. The platform is designed to configure and adopt the dynamic GST rules through its rule engine, facilitating the process of GST filling in a seamless manner. Among its many attributes the website has a unique GST-readiness index feature. The tool provides the user with an understandable metric that ensures their GST-readiness within few minutes.Additionally, EasemyGST is developed on a cloud infrastructure which facilitates uninterrupted monitoring of the tax compliance status. Features like the database encryption, encrypted checksum and PKI-based digital signatures, shield the data from external intrusion intervention. EasemyGST is developed by a team of CA Professionals having relevant technology experience and technology professionals with fintech background, and supported by acclaimed legal professionals and experts who are integral members of India's Indirect Taxes Committee.