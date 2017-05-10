FMCG and CPG companies set to increase business efficiency by 10%

WINIT has been able to contribute about 10% increase in business efficiency via optimizations using business parameters

--WINIT, leading mobile sales force automation (mSFA) company today announced the launch of its 'Route Optimization (RO) Solution' in India specifically for FMCG and retail distribution companies, after an overwhelming response from its customers in Middle East. The RO solution promises up to 35% savings in coverage distance and time by the sales force or delivery team on an everyday basis.WINIT is the first of its kind in India to provide route optimization solution embedded with Mobile Sales Force Automation (SFA) software to the clients. It leverages machine Learning and algorithms to derive ideal "Routes" and propose the right sequences to cover the outlets to meet business priorities like maximising sales, new product distribution, collection etc. The solution has been appreciated by companies such as Colgate Palmolive and Dairy major Sadafco in Middle East.Speaking on the new development,said, "We have developed this solution keeping business efficiency and cost saving in mind. Traditionally Route Optimization solutions have been designed to save time and distance travelled. Apart from time and distance savings, WINIT has been able to contribute about 10% increase in business efficiency via optimizations using business parameters. Organizations that wish tofind this efficiency increase of immense value."WINIT is uniquely poised to bring Route Optimization Solution benefits integrated within the Sales Force Automation solution for its business value driven customers in India.WINIT is Mobile Sales Force Automation, company with expertise in mobile application development, predictive analytics, big data and private, hybrid and public cloud integration. The company invested 2 years in developing the Mobile Sales Force Automation engine for scalability across FMCG segments, scale and IT backbone.