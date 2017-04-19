News By Tag
Atlantic Inkjet Celebrates Over 15 Years of Quality Service
Atlantic Inkjet is happy to celebrate so many years of service and wishes to thank their customer base directly.
In such a competitive market, consumers need affordable options that make purchasing easy, deliver products that produce clear and vibrant prints, as well as guaranteed functionality. Commitment to high standards and meticulous methods of manufacturing are what has kept Atlantic Inkjet in business for so long.
Easy online purchasing through a well organized and simple, navigable website has been a priority for the company throughout the years. Consumers no longer need to visit retail outlets, can have products shipped directly to their location, and automatically receive free shipping on orders over fifty U.S. dollars.
Clear and vibrant printouts are consistent when using Atlantic products. Their state of the art, industrial processes of remanufacturing and refilling recycled inkjet cartridges ensures quality. All inkjet cartridges are systematically disassembled, cleaned, reassemble, refilled, and then put through multiple quality control tests in order to be certain that they hold up to original manufacturer performance at just a fraction of the original price.
Guaranteed performance puts consumers at ease; Atlantic inkjet backs their inkjet cartridges with company guarantees so that their customers may purchase remanufactured and ink refill products without worrying about functionality. With such a guarantee on low cost products, it is easy to see why Atlantic is continuing strong after over 15 years of service.
To know more please go through our online catalog at https://store.atlanticinkjet.com/
