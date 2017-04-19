 
News By Tag
* Inkjet Cartridges
* Toner Refills
* Printer Ink
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Irwindale
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019

Atlantic Inkjet Celebrates Over 15 Years of Quality Service

Atlantic Inkjet is happy to celebrate so many years of service and wishes to thank their customer base directly.
 
 
Earth Weekly Sale
Earth Weekly Sale
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Inkjet Cartridges
Toner Refills
Printer Ink

Industry:
Business

Location:
Irwindale - California - US

IRWINDALE, Calif. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Inkjet cartridges are widely used and readily available today and for the past 15 years Atlantic Inkjet has been committed to providing customers with more choices, lower prices without sacrificing quality, and fantastic customer service backed by guarantees. Today, Atlantic celebrated the many years of support and continued business with the support of a large customer base that continually returns for great offers with continuing dependability.

In such a competitive market, consumers need affordable options that make purchasing easy, deliver products that produce clear and vibrant prints, as well as guaranteed functionality. Commitment to high standards and meticulous methods of manufacturing are what has kept Atlantic Inkjet in business for so long.

Easy online purchasing through a well organized and simple, navigable website has been a priority for the company throughout the years.  Consumers no longer need to visit retail outlets, can have products shipped directly to their location, and automatically receive free shipping on orders over fifty U.S. dollars.

Clear and vibrant printouts are consistent when using Atlantic products.  Their state of the art, industrial processes of remanufacturing and refilling recycled inkjet cartridges ensures quality. All inkjet cartridges are systematically disassembled, cleaned, reassemble, refilled, and then put through multiple quality control tests in order to be certain that they hold up to original manufacturer performance at just a fraction of the original price.

Guaranteed performance puts consumers at ease; Atlantic inkjet backs their inkjet cartridges with company guarantees so that their customers may purchase remanufactured and ink refill products without worrying about functionality. With such a guarantee on low cost products, it is easy to see why Atlantic is continuing strong after over 15 years of service.

To know more please go through our online catalog at https://store.atlanticinkjet.com/

Contact
Atlantic Inkjet
1-866-512-7162
info@atlanticinkjet.com
End
Source:
Email:***@atlanticinkjet.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Atlantic Inkjet PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share