Notion Press Publishes 'Life, Love and Music': Always Pursue your Passion

End

--– A postgraduate from BITS Pilani and a software engineer at Infosys, Bharath Kumar P has released his book,which is published by Notion Press.This book talks about pursuing one's passions, not giving into societal expectations or the rat race and trying to achieve the best given one's circumstances. This book follows the journey of Swaraj, as he narrates the two most important things in his life – his love for music and the love he has for his family. The protagonist develops a fascination for music after seeing a guitarist play solo in a church. Swaraj then learns to play the guitar from one of the best guitarists in the country, and goes ahead to study music composition and film scoring at the Berklee College of Music. He then releases two concept albums in his year of graduation. Following that, he composes music for a Hindi movie.Unfortunately, societal pressure and family expectations force him to halt his music career and start preparing for engineering entrance exams. After being robbed of his passion, it creates a deep void in him and sends him on a downward spiral. Depressed, he finds solace in undesirable things and fails his entrance exams. Seeing Swaraj's condition, his parents help him overcome his problems and in his second attempt, he secures a seat at BITS Pilani.BITS Pilani opens a new chapter for him. He falls in love with a wonderful woman, who reciprocates his feelings. Their parents approve of their relationship and with the support of his lady, he starts performing music on stage once again. Life is never a bed of roses nor a bed of thorns, it's usually a bed of roses filled with thorns. This rings true for Swaraj when he heads home for winter break and learns that his mother is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Swaraj finds some invaluable support from an unexpected source and this shows him the path to move forward in life. The rest of his journey is filled with ups and downs, and the author's writing is so touching that you will find yourself reaching for a tissue from time to time.Bharat Kumar published his debut work,a romance fiction novella,in the year 2016.is a work of fiction, published by Notion Press that reflects his deepest thoughts and experiences. We are glad to provide a platform for authors to publish their work and achieve their dreams of being a writer. This book is a must-read and is available on Amazon and other e-commerce websites. Purchase this book, make yourself a cup of coffee and start reading!